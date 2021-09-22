Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Her New Christmas Co-Star

After Crown Media released details about the upcoming 2021 Hallmark Christmas movies, Candace Cameron Bure finally officially revealed who her leading man is going to be. She announced that her co-star is also a “Fuller House” star.

John Brotherton Is Co-Starring in Bure’s New Christmas Movie

In an Instagram post, Bure shared:

“Cats out of the bag! @johnbrotherton and I are together again! If you were #TeamMatt on Fuller House, you’re not going to want to miss our new Christmas movie 🎄! A Christmas Contest will air this holiday season on @hallmarkchannel”

In an interview with Us Weekly, Bure was asked, “Do you have a dream Hallmark co-star?” She answered:

I actually kind of have had one and, this is exclusive, I am not going to tell you who it is, but I’m getting him for my Christmas movie this year.

At the time, fans were speculating about who her dream co-star could possibly be. Now it’s known that she was talking about Brotherton.

In the same interview, she shared that her grandmother’s dream co-star for her is Andrew Walker.

“My grandmother’s dream is for me and Andrew Walker to do a Hallmark movie together,” she revealed.

Brotherton played Matt Harmon, a veterinarian, on “Fuller House” for 37 episodes. Bure also starred in the series. For a time, Matt and D.J. were romantically connected on the series and quite a few fans considered themselves “Team Matt.”

Brotherton also shared the same photo on Instagram and wrote: “If Christmas Movies were a contest… we’d win 🤷‍♂️ That’s right, we’re back… @candacecbure #TheChristmasContest @hallmarkchannel See ya soon… 😉🎄💝”

Marla Sokoloff replied to Bure’s post by writing: “I guess this was bound to happen, Deej.🤣 love you guys!”

Another person wrote: “Oh Mylanta! My daughters going to die! She’s 10 and has watched Fuller House at least 15 times and we watch all of your Hallmark Christmas movies together! 😍”

Another person wrote: “Oh my goodness…oh my goodness!!! This is gonna be GREAT!!! Fuller House taking over Hallmark!!!!”

Brotherton’s many other credits include “American Horror Stories,” “Family Reunion,” “The Drone,” “Reverie,” Life in Pieces,” “Timeless,” “Furious 7,” “2 Broke Girls,” “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Jane by Design,” “One Life to Live” (Jared/Clint for 295 episodes), and more.

The New Movie Is Called ‘The Christmas Contest’

The new movie’s working title is “The Christmas Contest,” according to a press release shared by Crown Media. The movie also stars Barbara Niven from “Chesapeake Shores”.

Hallmark’s description reads: “Exes Lara and Ben compete in a Christmas contest to win money for the charity of their choosing. The city watches them battle and choose what is more important, victory or love.”

Bure’s movie currently has a tentative release date of November 28, according to an IMDb listing. This listing also correctly noted Niven and Brotherton as co-stars before their names were officially released. If the release date remains, this will have Bure’s movie premiering on Thanksgiving weekend.

According to ACFC West’s update, filming is expected to wrap on October 1.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s September 2021 Lineup of New Movies