Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter Natasha Gushes Over ‘Coolest Mama & Papa’

Things have been pretty wild over the past few days for GAC Family and Hallmark entertainer Candace Cameron Bure, but her family has her back. Bure was blindsided to hear “Dance Moms” and “Dancing with the Stars” dancer JoJo Siwa referred to her as the “rudest” celebrity she had ever met. The drama surrounding that shocker took a few days to play out, and in the midst of it all, Natasha Bure took to her Instagram page and raved about her parents in a sweet post.

Here’s what you need to know:

Natasha Aspires to be Like Her Parents Someday

On July 26, Natasha shared a trio of photographs on her Instagram page. All three featured her parents, mom Candace and dad Valeri Bure, in pictures snapped while they were together at a restaurant for dinner. The couple, who recently celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary, was being rather affectionate with one another as Natasha took the casual photos.

In the first picture, Valeri had his head turned to his wife as she smiled. The next photo showed Valeri seemingly laughing as Candace watched on with a more serious expression on her face, a slight smile noticeable. The final photo Natasha included in her post showed the couple leaning their heads toward one another. All three snapshots were true candids, as they had clearly not posed for picture-perfect photos in this case.

In her caption, Natasha wrote, “I wanna be them when I grow up [heart emoji].” She added, “God gave me the coolest Mama & Papa. Could take pictures of them all day long.” Candace responded with a comment of her own on the post, writing, “I love you baby. My girl. Forever and ever.”

Some Fans Referenced the Siwa Drama in the Comments Section

Quite a few of the people who commented on Natasha’s post gushed over Candace and Valeri much like the couple’s daughter did.

“I hope my daughters see me and my husband like this one day. As for now we just gross them out,” teased one fan.

“The way she’s looking at him in the second pic….I want that,” another fan shared.

“Your parents are beautiful together. There’s always so much love in there [sic] pictures and that’s beautiful,” someone else noted.

Almost all the comments that referenced the Siwa situation were favorable to Candace. “Bye bye Jojo,” quipped one supporter. “Candace has never been anything but KIND to everyone!!” another fan insisted. In another comment, that same fan noted, “I don’t believe a word that comes out of Jojo’s mouth. Youre so kind and down to Earth and keep being you.”

A couple of days after the initial shock of Siwa’s diss went viral across social media, Candace shared she had spoken directly with Siwa. The two seemingly had a great conversation and resolved what had been a brief, disappointing encounter gone wrong when Siwa was just 11 years old. Even if Candace felt “crummy” about what happened, she likely felt better knowing her daughter and true fans never wavered in their dedication and love for her.