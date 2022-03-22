Candace Cameron Bure ‘Crying Her Eyes Out’ Over Daughter’s Big Decision

Hallmark star Candace Cameron Bure recently shared on Instagram that she was “crying her eyes out” over a big decision her daughter, Natasha Bure, just made. Natasha was baptized and her mom couldn’t be prouder.

Natasha Bure Shared a Video of Her Baptism on Instagram

Natasha Bure shared a video of her baptism on Instagram on Sunday, March 20. You can watch the video below.

Natasha wrote, “God is GOOD! ❤️ Today was a special day. @shepherdchurch @dudleyrutherford Livin for the Lord!! 🙏🏻”

Her mom, Candace Cameron Bure, chimed in with a reply, sharing how excited she was about her daughter’s decision.

“I’m still crying my eyes out 😭. Praise the Lord 🙌🏼. This mama is overwhelmed by God’s goodness and grace. I love you baby ❤️”

One follower replied, “Love, prayers and admiration for @natashabure 💖☝🏻💞and each one of you. Lift each one of you often to Our Abba Father & Saviour ever since I met your beautiful Mom @barbarajcameron at a conference & got her book! Love you all beautiful family❗️”

One person asked about why they weren’t baptized as infants, and another person explained that different Christian denominations have varying beliefs about when baptism should happen.

Pastor Dudley Rutherford, whom Natasha tagged in her post, replied, “The journey begins!! Thank you @natashabure for your faith and example to all of us. John 3:16, Matthew 28:18-20, Romans 10:9,10.”

Candace Cameron Bure shared a post about her daughter’s baptism on her Instagram account too.

She wrote, “As a mama, there’s nothing that tops this day. Nothing!! My three adult children have now all professed their faith, love, service and devotion to Jesus Christ; Lord of Lords, King of Kings, Savior of the world 🙌🏼. ‘Therefore go and make disciples of all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and of the Son and of the Holy Spirit, and teaching them to obey everything I have commanded you.’ Matthew 28:19-20pt.”

Alexa PenaVega replied, “This is amazing!!! 🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 @dudleyrutherford was my youth pastor when I was little ❤️❤️❤️”

Nikki DeLoach replied, “Glorious! 🙏🏼❤️”

Rutherford replied, “It was a blessed and sacred day and joy abounds in the name and grace of JESUS!!!!!! It is NOT easy, in todays culture, raising children who truly love the Lord. But by your example and love for the Lord you and Val have raised 3 amazing children!!!! 🙌🙌🙌”

Jen Lilley replied, “This is awesome! And I SO agree with your caption. This is my daily prayer and hope for when my littles are old enough to understand and decide for themselves ❤️❤️❤️”

Natasha Bure Was Baptized at California Shepherd of the Hills Church

According to the tag in her post, Natasha Bure was baptized at the California Shepherd of the Hills Church by Pastor Dudley Rutherford.

According to the church’s website, the church has multiple campuses in Los Angeles, along with online services. The website notes that it has been called “the most racially diverse church in L.A.” and “it has always been our pastor’s heart that the church would reflect Revelation 7:9, which says that in Heaven, there will be ‘a great multitude that no one could number, from every nation, from all tribes and peoples and languages…'”

The website notes that this is a nondenominational church that believes “immersion in water of a professed believer is the Bible baptism (Acts 8:36-39) and such baptism is symbolic of Christ’s death, burial and resurrection.”

Pastor Dudley Rutherford was the pastor at Hillcrest Christian Church in Granada Hills, the website shares, and in the 1990s his church merged with Shepherd of the Hills.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s March 2022 Movie Lineup