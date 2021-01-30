Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter, Natasha, Recalls ‘Brutal’ COVID-19 Illness

Natasha Bure, Candace Cameron Bure’s daughter, recently opened up on her YouTube channel about her experience when she was diagnosed with COVID-19. She had the virus just before Thanksgiving and said she was hit really hard with almost every symptom for more than a week. Her family was out of town and not exposed.

She Said She Caught the Virus from a Friend Despite Her Friend Testing the Negative the Day Before They Met

Natasha Bure opened up on her YouTube channel about her experience when she had a bad case of COVID-19 just before the Thanksgiving holiday. She said that she ended up having every symptom and it was really bad for a while.

Bure said that ever since the pandemic hit, she’s been an advocate of staying healthy and “making conscious decisions to impact the world in a positive way.” But although she had done a good job of staying safe, she still caught the virus from a friend who had tested negative the day before they met.

“I did catch the virus from a friend of mine that I saw,” she said. She said she only had a small circle of friends that she spent any time with and they were all really cautious. But it still happened.

“She actually tested negative the day before I saw her, but somewhere between the test and, obviously, the time that I saw her, she had come in contact with someone who had it,” Bure said. “…We just hung out the two of us.”

She said that her friend called her a couple of days later to let her know that she had tested positive. Bure said that night around midnight, she woke up and felt like she was burning up.

“I didn’t know at the time that I had a fever, I just thought I was overheating,” she said. “…I had a mason jar full of water and I drank the entire thing. I went to my parents’ room, I cranked on the AC, and I was just burning up I was so hot. I couldn’t even sleep with covers on. I did have a little bit of a headache, but again sometimes I get headaches when I get hot.”

She said that when she woke up again four hours later after taking Advil, she knew she had the novel coronavirus.

“I had a full-fledged fever, chills, body aches, migraine, cough,” she recalled. “Everything had somehow hit me so quickly and it was brutal.”

She said she texted her mom, Candace Cameron Bure, and told her she was going to get tested in the morning. She took both the rapid test and the PCR test and an hour after she was tested, she got a positive result.

She Spent 10 Days in Bed With ‘Symptoms at a Really High Level’

Her doctor gave her a list of medicines to take, including zinc, Vitamin D, Vitamin C, quercetin, and hydroxychloroquine. She said she drank her body weight in water, and also drank coconut water and tea, but was still throwing up a lot the first few days.

Bure recalled that she spent the next 10 days in bed, not really able to do anything. She said she had pretty much every symptom because the virus hit her so hard. She said her symptoms included fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle and body aches, headache, loss of taste and smell, sore throat, congestion, runny nose, nausea, and vomiting.

“I was experiencing all these symptoms at a really high level,” she said.

Her friend that she caught the virus from had almost no symptoms. She said her friend had a fever for the first day and that was about it except for a little fatigue and losing her sense of taste and smell temporarily.

The first few days were the worst for her, Bure said. She had a consistent fever and a “migraine that sat behind my left eye and my left temple.” It was so bad that she couldn’t look at her phone or any light. The only thing that really helped her migraine was peppermint oil on her temples and the back of her neck, she said. She said the peppermint oil also seemed to help her senses a bit when she lost her sense of taste and smell.

“I had to shut all the blinds, turn off my phone, literally just sit in darkness for about two days,” she recalled.

Bure said her chills, fevers, and cough were all awful, but the migraine was the worst part. She couldn’t do anything because of it, but it also kept her from sleeping much too for the first couple of days. But then after the first two days, she was sleeping so much that she had to set alarms to remember to take her medication.

After the second day, she said her fever and migraine went away. From there, she was struggling through a sore throat, cough, fatigue, and extreme body aches.

“The muscle aches and the body pains were absolutely ridiculous,” she said. “And the way your bones feel. I can’t even really describe it… It’s like you just did three triathlons back to back to back…”

Bure said that she felt a lot better after about nine or 10 days, but was still really tired and had a little bit of a cough. It took her about a week to start getting her sense of taste and smell back.

Her Parents Were Out of Town & Not Exposed

“One of the hardest things I had to deal with was the isolation and how lonely and sad and genuinely depressed I got,” she added. “…Isolation when you’re sick is a whole other beast, because for 10 days I had trouble getting out of bed, and walking to the bathroom felt like I had ran a marathon. So not having someone to take care of you or rub your back…it’s just lonely.”

Anything would set her off. She said she’d cry thinking about her family or even just watching funny TikTok videos.

Bure said that her parents hadn’t been around her when she got sick, so no one else in the family caught it from her.

“Praise Jesus that none of them (her family) were home,” she said. “Everyone was out of town a week prior to me even catching it, so none of them got it, which is such a blessing… I would have felt terrible if I had given it to my entire family… They just made the decision that they were not going to come home until I was not contagious anymore, which was around the 10-day mark.”

She added that anyone who knows someone with COVID-19 should text or call them, because of how bad the loneliness can get.

