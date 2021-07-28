Candace Cameron Bure’s Daughter to Appear in Lifetime Movie

Candace Cameron Bure is beloved for her role as DJ Tanner on “Full House” and for her many heartwarming Hallmark movies. Her daughter, 22-year old Natasha Bure, is following in her mother’s footsteps.

Natasha will appear in a new Lifetime movie currently in pre-production called, “Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story.” The film is a biopic, telling the true story of Kristine Carlson.

Carlson co-authored several books with her husband, all part of the best-selling “Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff” series. But when her husband passed away unexpectedly, leaving her a single mother of two, she had to learn to take the advice she and her husband have given to so many.

Natasha plays Heather Locklear’s daughter in the film. Locklear, who plays Carlson, is making a return to acting after several years off. According to her IMDb page, her last role was in 2017. Locklear celebrated one year of sobriety in April 2020.

What Other Acting Has Natasha Bure Done?

According to Natasha’s IMDb page, the young actor made her debut in a 2011 episode of the TV series “Make It or Break It.” Her mother, Candace Cameron Bure, was a series regular on the show.

Natasha has appeared in other projects with her mother including Hallmark’s “Switched for Christmas” and an episode of “Fuller House.” In 2020, she acted in the TV movie “The Farmer and the Belle: Saving Santaland.”

In addition to acting, Natasha also has a YouTube channel with over 260,000 subscribers. Her content includes Vlogs, makeup tutorials, and cooking and workout videos.

What Does Candace Think of Natasha’s Acting Career?

Some parents in showbiz are reluctant to let their kids enter the industry. But that isn’t the case for Candace. “My husband’s super supportive of whatever our kids’ dreams are… both of us [are],” she told Closer Weekly in 2020.

The Hallmark actor added that it’s nice to be able to share her knowledge of the industry with her daughter. “You know, the good thing is that I’m in this industry and Natasha and I are super close. She is very trusting of me and my opinions, which as a mom, is wonderful,” Candace said.

She also revealed that Natasha didn’t get the guest star spot on “Fuller House” simply because her mom was involved. Natasha auditioned and the producers loved her.

“She actually didn’t know if she even wanted to audition for Fuller House,” Candace told Closer Weekly. “And I understood where she was coming from. But I was like, ‘It’s totally up to you, but you’d break my heart if you didn’t.’”

When Will the Film Premiere?

According to the New York Post, “Don’t Sweat the Small Stuff: The Kristine Carlson Story” is about to start filming in Nashville, Tennessee. The film will air on Lifetime later this year.

Meghan McCain, a former panelist on “The View”, will serve as the film’s executive producer. The real Kristine Carlson recently shared an Instagram photo of her and Heather Locklear. In the caption, Carlson stated that Locklear paid her a twenty-four-hour visit to get to know her better and that the pair became “instant friends.”

“It’s an odd thing to coach someone like Heather in becoming myself. Wow! Never in a million years could I have dreamed this up,” Carlson wrote.

READ NEXT: Nikki Deloach to Star in New Hallmark Fall Film