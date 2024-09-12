Candace Cameron Bure Issues Statement to Fans After ‘Difficult Weekend’

Hallmark actress Candace Cameron Bure issued a statement to fans after she had a tough weekend. The “Fuller House” star spent time with her family as they said goodbye to her father-in-law, Vladimir Bure, who died on September 3.

“Thank you for all the sweet words, texts, phone calls and condolences to our family. It was a difficult weekend. We feel very blessed to have a strong, supportive family who loves each other and incredible friends,” Bure wrote on her Instagram Stories on September 8.

“RIP Vladimir Bure. You will always be in our hearts,” she added, along with a throwback photo of her father-in-law. He was 73-years-old.

Candace Cameron Bure Paid Tribute to Her Father-in-Law on Instagram

Bure shared the news of her father-in-law’s death on Instagram on September 4.

“Our hearts are broken as we grieve the loss of Val’s dad Vladimir Bure. I loved this man so very much. To me, he represented not only the gift of life (my husband) that I am forever grateful for, but one of strength, dedication, motivation, willpower and love,” she wrote.

“In my mind, he was the epitome of each of those words, a little bit super human in some way. Vladimir was an 4x Olympic medalist in swimming and a 2x Stanley Cup winning coach for the New Jersey Devils. He was a proud father, grandfather, husband and dedicated coach. Most of all, I know how much he loved his family. Thank you for praying for all of the Bure family as we grieve. We love you Vladimir and you’ll forever be in our hearts,” her post continued.

Vladimir Bure is survived by his two sons, Pavel and Valery Bure, who both played in the NHL, and their families. Candace Cameron Bure is married to Valery Bure.

Candace Cameron Bure Received Support From Famous Friends

After the news that Vladimir Bure had died, some of Candace Cameron Bure’s famous friends shared their condolences.

“Such a loss,” said “Dancing With the Stars” pro Valentin Chmerkovskiy, commenting on her Instagram post.

His brother, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, left a broken heart emoji in the comments.

Actress Marilu Henner also let Bure know that she was thinking of her during the challenging time.

“Aww. I know how much you loved him! I’m sending you all much love and good thoughts. The only thing worse than losing someone you love is never having had them in the first place! I miss you and I love you,” she wrote.

Hallmark “Home and Family” star Debbie Matenopoulos also left a heartfelt message.

“Oh Candace. I am so so sorry for your loss. For you and your entire family. What an amazing man and what a legacy! Sending you lots of love and keeping you and your family in my prayers,” she said.

The Great American Family Network commented on Bure’s Instagram post, too.

“We are deeply saddened to hear about the passing of your father-in-law, Candace. Please know that our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time. Wishing you strength, comfort, and peace as you navigate this loss,” the message read.

