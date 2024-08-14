Candace Cameron Bure Dissed Again

Hallmark actress Candace Cameron Bure’s feud with JoJo Siwa may be in the past, but apparently, there is still some bad blood there.

On a recent episode of her podcast, Siwa shared where she stands with Bure. While she may not be angry with the “Full House” star, she’s certainly not going to befriend her anytime soon.

“We just don’t walk on the same side of the road,” Siwa said on the August 6 episode of her podcast “JoJo Siwa Now.” “That’s fine. If I saw her, I would not say hi.”

Siwa’s comment was made on an episode of a podcast titled “5 People I Would Never Have on My Podcast.”

JoJo Siwa Previously Called Candace Cameron Bure the ‘Rudest’ Celebrity She’s Ever Met

In a TikTok uploaded in July 2022, Siwa revealed which celebrity is the rudest she’s ever met. She pulled up a photo of Bure on her phone and flashed it quickly to the camera. The internet went into a frenzy and the clip went viral.

Shortly after, Bure took to Instagram to issue Siwa an apology.

“I kind of broke your 11-year-old heart, I didn’t take a picture with you!” Bure continued, adding, “I feel crummy. JoJo, I’m so sorry!”

Siwa addressed the whole thing on her podcast and admitted that it wasn’t that big of a deal.

“She wasn’t nice to me when I met her. That doesn’t mean she’s an awful, rude person. That just means that she was the rudest that I ever met. Looking back, I shouldn’t even have put the picture of her. We had no real beef. She just wasn’t nice to me as a kid. I wasn’t expecting that part of the video to blow up,” Siwa said on her podcast.

JoJo Siwa Doesn’t Agree With Candace Cameron Bure’s Opinion of Gay Marriage

The main problem that Siwa has with Bure has to do with a difference of opinion. In November 2022, Bure announced her partnership with the Great American Family channel. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Bure said her decision was based on the network’s desire to “keep traditional marriage at the core,” which is what she believes in.

Siwa felt that Bure’s comment was offensive to the LGBTQIA+ community and posted about her feelings on social media. Siwa has identified as queer since January 2021, so Bure’s comment was something that she felt personally upset by.

“Honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press. This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people,” Siwa wrote on social media, according to People magazine. Her Instagram post appears to have been deleted.

In an interview with Nick Viall on his podcast in July 2023, Siwa said that she doesn’t regret calling out Bure.

“It gave me a sense of, ‘OK, you and her are never going to agree, you and her are never going to be friends’ … I am never going to be able to change her. I wish she was able to be a little more open, a little more accepting. I’m OK with calling her out in the way that I did,” she said on “The Viall Files.”

