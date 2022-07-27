Candace Cameron Bure Explains ‘Rudest Celebrity’ Accusation: ‘I Feel Crummy’

Candace Cameron Bure has responded to a viral TikTok video by JoJo Siwa that claimed she was the “rudest celebrity” Siwa had ever met. In her video response, the GAC Family star explained what really happened and how she and Siwa were able to resolve the situation.

Bure Shared on an Instagram Reel What Happened & How Bad She Feels About It

In an Instagram reel video, Bure shared that she contacted JoJo Siwa to figure out exactly why Siwa had said she was the rudest celebrity she had ever met.

Siwa, known for starring in “Dance Moms” for two seasons with her mother and being a judge on “So You Think You Can Dance.” She shared a quick video that followed a recent TikTok trend, displaying Bure’s photo on her phone with a caption that read, “Rudest celebrity I’ve met.”

Bure started out by sharing how shocked she was when she saw the video.

“Honestly, I was shocked when I saw the Tiktok on Sunday and had no idea where it came from, and so I immediately tried to reach out to her through a mutual friend,” Bure explained. “And my publicist contacted her manager and I DM’d her because I didn’t know what happened… So I was finally able to talk to JoJo this morning, I called her. And we had a great conversation.”

She said Siwa started out by telling her that she had no idea the video was going to get so big.

“She [Siwa] was like, ‘Hey, how ya doing?'” Bure recalled. “I kind of said, ‘Well, I’ve been better. Um, what happened?’ And she said, ‘Ah, you know, I didn’t think this was gonna go viral and they were gonna pick that up, it was … just a silly TikTok trend. And I didn’t think it was a big deal.'”

“And I said, ‘Well, it was a big deal. But what did I do to you? … I only remember that we met at the Kelly Clarkson show and that went really great,'” Bure continued. “And she goes, ‘Yeah, I know, it was great… You’re super nice,’ and all of that. I said, ‘So what did I do?’ … She actually didn’t want to tell me, because she said it’s so silly she felt bad…”

Bure said that Siwa told her the incident happened when she was 11 years old and they were both on the red carpet.

Bure said that Siwa told her: “I met you at the ‘Fuller House’ premiere and I was 11 years old and we were all on the red carpet. And I had come up to you and I said, ‘Can I have a picture with you?’ and you said to me, ‘Not right now.’ And then proceeded to do what you were doing and take pictures with other people on the red carpet.”

Bure then shared that she immediately apologize to Siwa after she learned what happened, and felt awful about the whole thing.

“And I [said], ‘Oh. JoJo, I’m so sorry,'” Bure shared. “…And she’s like, ‘…You weren’t even mean, and I get it now as an adult. When you’re on the red carpet and everything’s happening and you’re being pulled in different directions. But at that time I was 11.’ And I go, ‘And I kind of broke your 11-year-old heart. I didn’t take a picture with you. … I feel crummy… JoJo, I’m so sorry…'”

She said that Siwa assured her it wasn’t a big deal, even if she still remembered what happened.

Bure said she told her, “…But please know especially as a mom, it breaks my heart that I made you feel that way. And I’m sorry to your mom too that I did that to her daughter because I know if anyone crosses my kids, Momma Bear comes out.”

Bure went on to tell her followers that they had a really great conversation, and that Siwa had no idea the video was going to get so out of control.

“We shared our joy for one another and that we are both positive, encouraging people,” Bure said. “And I told JoJo how much I’ve always appreciated her because she has been a good role model because of her positivity throughout her whole life and career. And she said she still loves watching ‘Full House’ and watches it to fall asleep and it’s a comfort show for her. So we had all the feels and it was all good, and there’s no drama. That’s the tea.”

Bure Said This Was a Good Reminder ‘To Be Mindful of What We Post’

Bure said the whole situation was a reminder to her about being careful about what she posts, even short videos.

“And I think the lesson that we can learn is to be mindful that no matter how many followers you have, even a 10-second trending TikTok video can do damage because our words matter and our actions matter,” she said. “And whether you have 15 million followers or 500 followers, or five followers, we all influence the people around us. We influence people watching us on TikTok, we influence the people we are with at home, and to be mindful of what we do post even if it’s just kind of meant to be innocent and fun at the time…”

Bure Added That She Hopes We Can Have Grace for Each Other

Bure added that she really hopes that everyone can have grace for each other, since we all make mistakes.

“And I’m just gonna say on a side note, if you ever personally run into me and I was not the person you were hoping for… I just want to say I’m sorry…” she said. “I get asked for photos and autographs often, and 99% of the time it is my joy to do that… But sometimes you have bad days… I just hope that we can all have grace for one another. There may be one moment in your life and you may have been that person that wasn’t at their best or you may have been on the receiving end… but that shouldn’t define the person and their character if it’s a one-time thing. It’s the consistency of their lives…”

Before revealing her conversation with Siwa, Bure had shared a Bible verse on her Instagram story after Siwa’s video went viral.

The post simply read “Trust the Lord always. Isaiah 26:4.”

