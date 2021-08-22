Candace Cameron Bure Explains Why Aurora Teagarden’s a Redhead

Candace Cameron Bure recently revealed why her character, Aurora Teagarden, is a redhead. Fans have had mixed reactions to Roe’s red hair on the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries series, so Bure explained why her character doesn’t have blonde hair like she does in real life.

She Said She Was a Redhead When the First Movie Was Made

In her Instagram story, Bure explained exactly why Aurora is a redhead. She said:

I always get asked why I’m a redhead in the ‘Aurora Teagarden Mysteries.’ Well, I started movie number one as a redhead and so I just felt like I couldn’t stop and I had no idea we would be on 17. Six years later and about to make the 18th one as well and we have lots more in the queue ready to go — ready to be made. But, I just don’t want Aurora to be blonde yet. And I don’t think I ever will. She’s always been a redhead. Her mom’s a redhead. And when I have that red hair on, it feels like Aurora. She just, I don’t know. … I don’t feel like I would feel like Aurora if she all of a sudden went blonde.

She Assured Fans She Won’t Wear a Red Wig Anymore

However, she promised fans that she no longer will be wearing a red wig in the “Aurora Teagarden” movies.

But I color my hair now. We do some temporary color. So I know I wore a wig for a few of the movies and you all hated that, so we don’t do that anymore. And I hope that I don’t hear any hair comments, cuz I think it looks pretty fantastic now. I mean, if you like me as a redhead, but that’s beside the point.

She addressed quite a few additional fan questions during her Instagram story.

During the same Instagram story, she revealed that Hallmark Movies & Mysteries was hosting a marathon before the new movie’s premiere. She said that fans might also be able to find some of the previous movies on Amazon, on the Frndly app, or even on DVDs at their local libraries. But the Hallmark Movies & Mysteries channel was the best source for catching up on previous films.

Bure also explained that all her “Aurora” movies are family-friendly. Even though murders take place, “there’s nothing scary or gory about them” she assured fans. She said “Murder She Wrote” is a good comparison if you’re trying to decide if the movie is OK for your kids to watch.

During her story, Bure told fans that they don’t have to watch the movies in order. “You can pick up anywhere and just start watching them.” She said you’ll understand the relationships if you watch them in order, but you can still enjoy the mysteries themselves and watch the movies out of order.

“Honeymoon, Honeymurder” premieres on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries on Sunday, August 22, at 9 p.m. Eastern/8 p.m. Central. If you miss the premiere, you can catch a rerun on August 24 at 7 p.m. Eastern, August 26 at 9 p.m., August 29 at 5 p.m., September 11 at 7 p.m., or September 25 at 9 p.m.

