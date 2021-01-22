Candace Cameron Bure Speaks Out to Fans Angry Over Her Instagram Follows

Candace Cameron Bure’s fans have expressed disappointment over some of the people she follows on social media — even saying they plan to unfollow her as a result. The Hallmark star addressed those concerns on Instagram, revealing that her follows aren’t endorsements. She said she thinks it’s healthy to get perspectives from people of different opinions and beliefs.

She Said Follows Aren’t Endorsements, But Believes It’s Healthy to Follow People with Other Perspectives

Bure said that some of her followers had even threatened to unfollow her because of who she was following on social media. She said that didn’t really make sense because she follows a wide range of people on purpose. She said it’s healthy to hear different perspectives.

“I want to hear different sides of the argument,” she explained.

Here’s what she said in her Instagram video about the complaints:

I read several comments from people, and I think there’s quite a bit of new followers, so thank you if you’re still around for following me here… People that were disappointed or told me that they were unfollowing me because of the people I choose to follow on Instagram. And it’s always strange to me because I follow a very broad range of people—politically, within my work industry and then personal friends and things I like. But a follow does not mean an endorsement. A follow does not mean I agree with everything they say and do. It just means I follow a broad range of people so that I have perspective. I want to know what’s going on in the world, I want to hear different sides of the argument.

She said it’s important to know how other people in society feel about topics.

“I follow people in entertainment that I don’t necessarily agree with or act the same way, but I want to hear what our society, what culture is dishing out, you know, and that helps me all the more know who I am, and find my answers and know the truth and be prepared with those answers,” she said. “So please remember that follows on Instagram or Twitter do not equal endorsements.”

She Said She’s Not the Type of Person to Get Into Arguments on Social Media

Bure said that reading people with different perspectives doesn’t make her “blood boil,” because she’s not an argumentative person. So for her, following different opinions on social media is healthy. She admitted that for some people who get very angry reading posts on social media, it might not be healthy for them.

She said:

And you don’t have to agree with everyone you follow, but if you choose to do that — guess what, you can, and that’s great. But I choose to follow people that think like me and not like me. And I think that is really the healthiest perspective. That’s how I navigate social media. I think it’s healthy to follow a lot of it, but I’m also not an argumentative person in that way. So if I read things that I disagree with and even if that’s politically — I follow lots of people…I follow left and right, but it doesn’t make my blood boil. I don’t get angry at it. So maybe it’s healthy for some of you not to follow people you disagree with. But it doesn’t upset me—it just gives me perspective.

Bure has 4.7 million followers and only follows 1,130 in return on Instagram. Some of the people she follows include Vice President Kamala Harris, President Joe Biden, former First Lady Melania Trump, a variety of brands and brand ambassadors, Gwen Stefani, Nicole Kidman, David Letterman, Kim Kardashian, other Hallmark stars, and more.

