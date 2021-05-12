Candace Cameron Bure Says Her Clothing Line Has a ‘Modesty Factor’

Candace Cameron Bure has been busy promoting her latest business venture, the Candace Cameron Bure Clothing line, ever since she first announced the launch on April 13.

With both an April and May collection now available exclusively on QVC, Bure has revealed some of her favorite items from the clothing line. In a May 7 appearance on Access, Bure told hosts Mario Lopez and Zuri Hall that “there’s a little modesty factor with all the clothes,” specifically with the necklines and straps. While showing Lopez and Hall one of the summer dresses in the collection, Bure said the neckline was “just high enough so you’re not all spilling out, you know, depending on what God gave you.”

The actress donned an outfit from the collection while on the show, looking sharp in the polished paperbag shorts and a blouse that she says won’t be available for sale until later in May. She told Lopez and Hall that she was grateful to be seeing them in person. “I’m tired of the Zoom interviews,” the Hallmark actress joked.

Bure Revealed Her Favorite Items from the Clothing Line

The actress turned fashion mogul recently told E! News what her must-haves from the Candace Cameron Bure Clothing line are. One of them was the Malibu lounge sweatshirt and shorts. “Wear them for running errands, grabbing coffee, or hanging out in the house,” Bure said. She highlighted this same loungewear outfit in her Access appearance. Mario Lopez described the sweatshirt and shorts pairing as “mad comfy.” Bure told Lopez that the clothing collection is “all about west coast, casual, comfortable.”

In her conversation with E! News, Bure also gave a shout-out to the breezy cotton distressed tank. “Buy every color. You won’t regret it. It’s super soft and roomy,” she said. The “Full House” star modeled the distressed tank in a May 10 Instagram post on the @candacecameronbureclothing page.

According to Bure, the clothing line is a hit with consumers thus far. In a recent Instagram post, she wrote “I literally blink and more styles are sold out. I am so beyond excited and grateful that you are loving these clothes.”

The Actress Confirmed She Has a New Hallmark Christmas Movie In the Works

Although Bure appeared on Access primarily to dish on her clothing line, she also commented on her upcoming projects with Hallmark. “Of course, I’ll be doing another Christmas movie,” she said. She also revealed another Hallmark project in the works. “I have a romantic but very heartfelt story that’s gonna come out later this year as well,” Bure said.

The Hallmark star also talked about her character Aurora on “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries.” “She kicks butt, she’s just fearless and I love playing her,” Bure said. She told Access that she enjoys playing an amateur sleuth more than making romantic films. “I want to like kick butt and do stunts, that’s what I like,” the actress said.

As if juggling a fashion line, family life, and an acting career wasn’t enough, Bure also has a new stationery set now available on QVC. A different scripture quote is printed on the back of each card in the set. “This is one way I share my faith,” Bure wrote about the stationery set in a video shared to Instagram.

