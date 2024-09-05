Candace Cameron Bure Shares Heartbreaking Update With Fans

Hallmark actress Candace Cameron Bure is mourning the loss of her father-in-law, Vladimir Bure. She shared the news of the death on Instagram on September 4.

“Our hearts are broken as we grieve the loss of Val’s dad Vladimir Bure. I loved this man so very much. To me, he represented not only the gift of life (my husband) that I am forever grateful for, but one of strength, dedication, motivation, willpower and love,” she wrote.

“In my mind, he was the epitome of each of those words, a little bit super human in some way. Vladimir was an 4x Olympic medalist in swimming and a 2x Stanley Cup winning coach for the New Jersey Devils. He was a proud father, grandfather, husband and dedicated coach. Most of all, I know how much he loved his family. Thank you for praying for all of the Bure family as we grieve. We love you Vladimir and you’ll forever be in our hearts,” she added.

Fans Showed Candace Cameron Bure & Her Family Support

Shortly after Bure shared the post about her father-in-law’s death, dozens of fans took to the comments section with their condolences.

“Praying for comfort for your family from our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ during this difficult time,” one person wrote.

“Prayers for all your family!!! So hard to lose our loved ones!!! Especially a parent!! May God comfort each of you in the way only He truly can at this time,” someone else added.

“Deepest condolences to your family. May the peace that passes all understanding be your portion,” a third comment read.

“So sorry to hear this news Candace.. my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family! Cherish your memories,” a fourth Instagram user said.

Vladirmir Bure Was an Olympic Athlete & Worked for the NHL for a Number of Years

Born and raised in Russia, Vladimir Bure was a swimmer and competed in the Olympic Games. According to Match TV, he won one silver and three bronze medals in the sport. He was married to Tatiana Bure, but the two split in the 1980s, according to Swimming World Magazine.

He worked as a swimming coach for a number of years before moving to the United States.

Vladimir Bure went on to work for the National Hockey League, and spent a number of years as a conditioning coach for the New Jersey Devils. The team released a statement following his death.

“The Devils organization is saddened to learn of the passing of Vladimir Bure, who spent over a decade with the organization,” read a message posted on X on September 4.

“A former Olympic medalist in swimming, he became a pioneer in the field of athlete training for thirty years. He served as Fitness Consultant for New Jersey from 1999-2010, and had his name engraved on the Stanley Cup in 2000 and 2003. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends at this time,” the message continued.

Vladimir Bure is survived by his two sons, Pavel and Valery Bure, who both played in the NHL.

Vladimir Bure was 73-years-old.

