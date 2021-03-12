Why Candace Cameron Bure Felt ‘Sick’ About Her Recent Hallmark Movie

Candace Cameron Bure recently revealed that she felt “sick to her stomach” about her last Hallmark movie, but it’s not an unusual feeling for her.

She Said Worrying About Her Movies’ Ratings Can Make Her Feel Sick

The revelation came when Bure was a guest on a podcast called The Call to Mastery with Jordan Raynor that released on March 2. She opened up and revealed that although she doesn’t worry about book launches, she sometimes worries about her movies. One of her big worries, she admitted, is that one day her movies might not perform as well in ratings as they have historically. But then she realized that she was focusing on the wrong thing.

She said:

I worry all the time about my movies. I actually got sick to my stomach on this last Christmas movie that aired in November because I’ve created an anxiety for myself because my movies have been the top-performing movie seven years in a row. And then you know, one day you’re going to slide off that pedestal. It’s inevitable, it has to happen. And so every year, it kind of makes me sicker and sicker every time I have a movie to come out because I’m like, ‘Is this going to be the year? Is this it?’ … And I had to have a come to Jesus moment with myself in 2020 because I thought, ‘Why are you doing this?’ Meaning, why are you making the movies? I had to bring it back to my why, my why that I set 12 years ago, coming back into the industry. Why do you make the movies Candace? I make them because I love acting. I make them because of the connections I make and the conversations that I have with people. I’m a social person. I love people. And I just downright have fun. I love my work. I love doing my job… So what do the ratings have to do with it? … At this point in my career, I’m not gonna be at a loss even if one does poorly. So I had to remind myself of ‘my why’ and then let it go and just say, ‘You know what, it doesn’t matter what those ratings are.’

She said she had to release that anxiety and give it over to God.

She said: “I just prayed, ‘God please, I don’t want this anxiety. I want to just enjoy what I do and make people happy… Help me to not focus on the numbers. It’s not about the numbers. It’s about the joy… Help me remind myself of that.'”

She Also Had Fears When She Became a Stay-at-Home Mom

Bure shared in the podcast that she stepped away from acting while she was raising her children, and had some fears over that too.

“I never wanted to stop working,” she said. “But I realized I wouldn’t be the excellent mom or best wife that I could be if I didn’t put something down for a while. And for me, that was my career.”

She said she feared being able to return to her career later, but found peace.

“The importance of being the best wife and mom that I could be far outweighed the fear of my career, whether I could ever go back into it,” she said. “And I really trusted in God… I had such peace in my heart knowing God is God. God can lead me in the right direction. Of course, I have to take action to step into that, but He will open and close doors that are best for us.”

Bure added that today, she’s always happy to talk about her faith with anyone, but she waits for cues from others before sharing her experiences and thoughts.

“I never want to bombard someone,” she said. “I don’t just start talking about it, to make anyone feel uncomfortable or bad. And yet, I’m so very comfortable talking about my faith; it’s a part of my everyday language. So whether I’m intentionally evangelizing or not, it’s just a part of who I am and a part of my everyday language.”

