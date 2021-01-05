Why Candace Cameron Bure Is Firing Off at Her Online Followers

Candace Cameron Bure is fighting back after her family was the subject of unkind comments online. The Hallmark star shared a family New Year’s photo and got a mix of responses on social media, including some comments that were unkind and hurtful. Now she’s reminding people that they should try harder to be kind.

Candace Cameron Bure’s Family Photo Was the Subject of Criticism Online

Candace Cameron Bure shared her family’s New Year’s photo with a happy message, but in addition to happy returns from her fans, she also got some mean comments in reply. Her photo showed a picture with her husband, Valeri Bure, and their three children: Natasha Bure, Lev Bure, and Maksim Bure.

She wrote in her initial post: “Happy New Year from the Bures!! Looking forward to what 2021 has in store. I’m praying for unity, grace, humility, compassion and love for mankind. With God, all things are possible 🙏🏻. Sending virtual hugs and kisses! XO – P.S. I think my social media break is now over 😉.”

Her son, Maksim Bure, joked about the photo, commenting: “I’m so sexy.”

But some of her followers responded with unkind comments about how her children looked in the photo. Not all of the comments can be seen anymore, but E Online reported that some people had commented on her children and how they looked.

One person wrote: “What a weird pose your daughter’s doing,” and another person commented, “Why do your daughter and son look so angry?”

Not all the comments were mean.

One person wrote: “Kardashians who?… THIS is the family we should all be watching and raising our families like 👏👏👏👏 stunning”

And others came to Bure’s defense.

One person wrote: “Omg people can’t someone’s post of their beautiful family wishing everyone a Happy New Year be just that?!?? Stop making everything political. No matter what America is the best country in the world. Happy New Year.”

She Responded to the Comments on Instagram & Facebook

She responded on Instagram, writing: “Wow- I post a family photo and you all find everything you don’t like about it or can make fun of. Do better than that. Please.”

Some people pointed out that most of the comments they saw were very positive. One person wrote: “Haters? I’ve looked at all comments and all are positive.”

Someone else replied: “Over 11k comments, I doubt you looked at them all.”

Another wrote: “There were plenty of them. They’ve been deleted.”

Bure then took to Facebook with a longer response to the comments about her family photo.

She wrote:

I posted my family Christmas photo and sadly, there were so many unkind comments. Do you think it’s funny to criticize someone’s children? To make jokes about them? To critique our poses? The direction in which we are looking? Our physical appearance and facial expressions? I wished blessings upon everyone as I shared it in the spirit of a happy new year, yet so many of you came back with jokes about our appearance and criticism of what you thought would have been a better photo. Shame on you. It doesn’t matter if you’re 10 or 90 years old, rude is rude. Be better than that. I’m praying for humanity. Manners and respect. If you don’t like something, just move on. There are people and real feelings behind every screen. P.S. Please don’t tell me to ignore the “haters.” There were plenty of well meaning people who thought it would be funny to point out things and share their commentary, “with love.” Umm… that’s not love. That’s rude. Try kind. It looks good on everyone.

The replies on Facebook were supportive of Bure.

One person wrote: “Your pictures were beautiful as is your family. I’m so sorry people are rude. I think they’re jealous! Keep posting your photos please! I love seeing how happy you and your family are!”

