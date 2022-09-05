Candace Cameron Bure’s 1st Christmas Movie Without Hallmark Has a Twist

Candace Cameron Bure was previously known by fans as the “Queen of Christmas” on the Hallmark network. Now that she’s left Hallmark for an executive contract with Great American Family, the GAF star is working on her first Christmas movie since the big switch.

Her New Movie Has a Faith-Based Twist

According to the Twitter account SleepyKittyPaw, Bure is working on her first Christmas movie with Great American Family since leaving Hallmark. The SleepyKittyPaw account is known for releasing accurate filming information based on production reports and other behind-the-scenes information.

They noted that Bure’s new movie has a “strong faith element.” The movie will be filmed in Tulsa, Oklahoma, rather than the typical Canadian locations that so many Hallmark movies are known for. It’s currently called “A Christmas … Present” and is about a “Type-A mom” who visits her widowed brother over the holidays and “learns to embrace reason for the season.”

Candace Cameron Bure's first GAF movie will be shot next month in Tulsa, Okla. and features strong faith element. A CHRISTMAS…PRESENT, written by Rick Garman, is about Type-A mom who brings family to spend holidays with widowed brother and learns to embrace reason for the season pic.twitter.com/77zfidCRFY — Ho! Ho! Holiday Viewing! (@SleepyKittyPaw) August 24, 2022

The movie is written by Rick Garman, the account shared. The movie is not currently listed on IMDb.

Garman has written numerous movies for the Hallmark channel, including Lacy Chabert’s recent “Groundswell” movie, “Christmas at Castle Hart,” “You Had Me at Aloha,” “Country at Heart,” “A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas,” “Valentine in the Vineyard,” “A Shoe Addict’s Christmas” (which starred Bure), “Christmas at the Palace,” “Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa,” “Christmas at Pemberley Manor,” “Frozen in Love,” “Christmas in Evergreen,” and more. Garman also produced “Mix Up in the Mediterranean,” “A Tail of Love,” “Love, Romance, and Chocolate,” and “Love on Safari.”

GAC Family Renamed Itself Great American Family

While the new network was frequently referred to in the past as GAC, it went through a name change in July 2022, NextTV reported.

GAC Family was renamed Great American Family and now is frequently referred to as “GAF” rather than “GAC.” GAC Living was renamed Great American Living. GAC Media was renamed Great American Media.

Bill Abbott, CEO of Great American Media, was the former CEO of the Hallmark Channel.

Candace Cameron Bure Left Hallmark for an Executive Role at Great American Media

In April, it was revealed that Bure was leaving Hallmark to take on an executive role with Great American Media.

In a press release shared with Heavy, GAM noted that she would develop, star, and produce movies for both GA Living and GA Family.

The press release described Bure as taking on “a prominent executive role at the company to oversee and curate programming for the networks as a whole.” A big part of her role would involve creating “year-round seasonal celebration content for the networks” along with playing “a key role in the company’s annual Great American Christmas franchise.”

Bure said in a statement about her move: “I’m very excited to develop heartwarming family and faith-filled programming and make the kind of stories my family and I love to watch. “I am constantly looking for ways that I can inspire people to live life with purpose. GAC fits my brand perfectly; we share a vision of creating compelling wholesome content for an audience who wants to watch programming for and with the whole family. Great, quality entertainment with a positive message is what my partnership with GAC is all about!”

An unnamed representative of Crown Media told Us Weekly that while existing “Aurora Teagarden” movies would still air, after Bure’s exit, the Hallmark network had “no plans for new ones.”

Meanwhile, Variety reported that “multiple sources” told them that there were no new plans for any additional “Aurora Teagarden” films.

Hallmark has not officially announced that the series is canceled, and Bure has not made any specific statements related to the future of Aurora.

