Candace Cameron Bure Makes Move to GAC Media, Taking on Executive Role

Hallmark star Candace Cameron Bure just signed a major deal with GAC Media to star in and create original content for both GAC Family and GAC Living. GAC Media made the announcement on April 19.

Bure Will Have an Executive Role at the Network

Bure is stepping into a major executive role with the network, GAC Media revealed in a press release shared with Heavy.

She will develop, star, and produce movies for both channels. The press release describes Bure as taking on “a prominent executive role at the company to oversee and curate programming for the networks as a whole.” A big part of her role will involve creating “year-round seasonal celebration content for the networks” along with playing “a key role in the company’s annual Great American Christmas franchise.”

Bure will also be producing and developing content through her Candy Rock Entertainment company.

Bure said in a statement about her move: “I’m very excited to develop heartwarming family and faith-filled programming and make the kind of stories my family and I love to watch. “I am constantly looking for ways that I can inspire people to live life with purpose. GAC fits my brand perfectly; we share a vision of creating compelling wholesome content for an audience who wants to watch programming for and with the whole family. Great, quality entertainment with a positive message is what my partnership with GAC is all about!”

Bill Abbott, President and CEO of GAC Media, said in a statement: “Candace is adored by generations of fans as one of family entertainment’s most cherished and relatable stars. She has helped build this genre into the mainstream success it is today, and I look forward to working together at GAC Media as we further establish our brands as leaders in quality family programming. I am truly honored that she has chosen to be a part of and help curate her special brand of family entertainment here at Great American Channels.”

Bure just starred in the Hallmark Channel’s “The Christmas Contest” for the 2021 Christmas season. She also stars in “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries.”

At this time, it’s not clear if this deal is going to affect the mystery series’ future on the Hallmark Channel. Heavy has reached out to GAC Media about whether Bure’s role is exclusive or not.

GAC recently began airing Bure’s two series, “Full House” and “Fuller House,” on GAC Family during the day.

Former CEO of The Hallmark Channel Launched GAC Media

Bill Abbott, the former CEO of The Hallmark Channel, launched GAC Family and GAC Living under the umbrella of GAC Media on September 27, 2021. GAC Family aired 12 original Christmas movies during the 2021 holiday season.

Danica McKellar signed an exclusive three-year contract with GAC Media, and Jen Lilley and Trevor Donovan also signed contracts with the network.

Crown Media has also been signing stars to multi-picture deals with the Hallmark Channel. Andrew Walker just signed an exclusive contract with the company. His deal follows recent announcements from Lacey Chabert, Holly Robinson Peete, Brennan Elliott, and Jonathan Bennett.

