Candace Cameron Bure: ‘I Just Have Cried My Eyes Out’ About Ukraine

Hallmark star Candace Cameron Bure shared her feelings about Ukraine on social media, revealing that she is heartbroken and crying over what’s happening.

Russia launched an attack on Ukraine after Russia President Vladimir Putin declared a “special military operation” in a late-night televised broadcast, The New York Times reported. Shortly thereafter, live stream videos showed bombings and explosions in Ukraine. On February 25, AP reported that Russian forces were closing in on the capital of Ukraine after hitting cities and military bases with numerous airstrikes. AP described the attack as “Europe’s largest ground conflict since World War II.”

Bure Said She Was Heartbroken

Candace Cameron Bure shared her feelings about Ukraine in an Instagram story.

“Social media is so hard in times of crisis, grief, war,” she began. “I’m seriously heartbroken. I just have cried my eyes out this morning. I’m a very sensitive person, regardless of what people may say or think or feel… I am praying so desperately for the world. And I don’t want to start crying again because I’ve literally had a morning. But I’m just in prayer over all the people in Ukraine.”

Then she added that these are times when she feels the need to talk about her faith in Jesus Christ again.

She said, “And it’s in times like these, I’m just gonna share Jesus again. Cuz Jesus wins. Jesus wins… Um, my faith, my trust, my hope, everything is in Christ alone because there is more than life here on earth. There is all of eternity forever, and that’s where my hope is. And my prayer is for all people to know Jesus Christ and that hope and have eternal life.”

Bure Speaks About Her Faith Frequently

Bure is very open about her Christian faith.

In her interview on “Today,” Bure revealed that although she and Bob Saget differed quite a bit in their political and religious beliefs, it actually helped make them closer, Yahoo! Life reported.

She said:

If people see Bob’s standup, it’s not family friendly standup. So there would always be a question, like, how can you guys be friends? And its like, well, I grew up with Bob so I understand his sense of humor. I too have a sense of humor. But I can also separate that person that’s on the stage making jokes to get the laugh, and the real heart behind a person and their love and their friendship and their kindness.

In August, she shared that her heart was broken because of the people killed in Afghanistan. She said in an Instagram story at the time, “I just keep thinking about all the faces of those military and servicemen that have died, and the people of Afghanistan and all the Americans. And it’s so hard to look at… As a momma, as an American and as a momma, I am just mourning the loss of all of those people, and my heart just breaks.”

She then talked about her faith, which gives her strength, and said she had to talk about her beliefs with her fans. She took a moment to read John 3:16-17 before ending her Instagram story.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s March 2022 Movie Lineup