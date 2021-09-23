Inside Candace Cameron Bure’s Million-Dollar California Home & Vineyard

Candace Cameron Bure has made a successful life for herself thanks to “Full House,” “Fuller House,” her many Hallmark productions, and numerous other business ventures. She’s married to Valeri Bure, a hockey player who played 10 seasons. The couple enjoys life at a multi-million dollar home in California, but they’re able to get away from city life to visit their winery in Napa Valley when they want a mini-vacation.

She & Her Husband Bought the Malibu Home for $2.355 Million in 2015

Bure and her husband bought a Malibu home in 2015 for $2.355 million, the Los Angeles Times reported. The home was originally built in 1965. Bure purchased the home shortly before starring in “Fuller House.” It has both mountain and partial ocean views.

Closer Weekly reported that the couple renovated the residence shortly after buying the four-bedroom, three-bathroom home. The home also has a formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, and living room. It’s 2,564 square feet, Variety reported. You can see a gallery of photos in Variety’s 2015 story here. The home is located in the Sunset Mesa region of Topanga Beach in Malibu.

The cozy living area includes a beautiful stone fireplace.

The Los Angeles Times reported that the master bedroom came with a rain shower in the bathroom and a balcony facing the ocean. There’s also a patio with a step-up dining area.

Instagram photos provide glimpses of her backyard, which also features a pool.

In this TikTok video, you can see the Bures’ pool.

Instagram photos reveal that the living area is decorated with white furniture and has space for at-home workouts, along with a lot of natural lighting through floor-to-ceiling glass doors along with large windows.

Bure told Closer in May 2020 that during quarantine, her children were also staying at home. She said they were cooking meals together, playing board games, and watching Netflix.

They Bought a 2-Acre Plot of Land for a Winery in 2011

Candace Cameron Bure's Napa Home Has The Most Gorgeous View Of Her Vineyard https://t.co/BcGLqHSX2S pic.twitter.com/Iui1g9C3KQ — Delish.com (@DelishDotCom) November 13, 2017

In 2011, Valeri Bure and Candace Cameron Bure bought a two-acre plot of land in Saint Helena that included an “existing home [that] needed a lot of work done to it,” Candace told Wine Spectator for a 2017 article. This land was used to create a winery that Valeri Bure now runs.

Candace Cameron Bure said: “The land was great, and it enabled us to have estate grapes.”

The estate had a three-bedroom ranch house that was fixer-upper, Wine Spectator reported. But the land had an east-facing vineyard that was just perfect for their winery.

Candace Cameron Bure told Wine Spectator: “It was actually perfect, because we didn’t feel bad knocking any walls down or tearing anything up. We had no guilt.”

Part of the home’s basement is now a wine cellar.

Bure told Wine Spectator that although the family is based in the Los Angeles region, the Napa Valley home is just an hour’s flight away.





The Bure Family Wines website currently has a link where you can join a waiting list to potentially have access to purchasing their wines. The couple founded the winery together and winemaker Luc Morlet crafted their family vintages, Napa Wine Project reported. While most of their grapes are sourced from Napa and Sonoma County, a small parcel of land on their property does also provide grapes for some of their wines.

The Couple Sold Their Florida Home Just Before Buying the Malibu One

The couple sold a home in Plantation, Florida, for $1.455 million just before buying the Malibu home in 2015, Variety reported. The Plantation home was 4,837-square-feet in size with a pond in front. It was first purchased in 2011 for $1.377 million.

