Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Why Her Husband Doesn’t Watch Her Movies

Candace Cameron Bure may commonly be thought of as the queen of Hallmark, but her husband, Valeri Bure, sometimes feels uncomfortable watching her movies. In fact, he avoids her Netflix and Hallmark appearances for the most part. Cameron Bure revealed why in an interview, sharing that her husband gets uncomfortable seeing her kiss other men on TV.

She Said He’s Uncomfortable with the Kissing Scenes

Cameron Bure told Us Weekly in 2017 that her husband was uncomfortable with her kissing scenes. In fact, when she was filming Fuller House, he only visited her on the set about once or twice.

She said: “He actually doesn’t watch anything that I do for that very reason. Because it is uncomfortable and I totally understand and respect it. He’s always held a position that, ‘I don’t want to ever tell you not to or stop you from your job,’ and all that, but he doesn’t want to watch and I respect that.”

She said he also feels like it’s weird to watch her acting like someone else.

“He always gets a little weird when I’m acting because he’s like, ‘But that’s not my wife,'” she shared.

But he did enjoy watching her on The View because she was just herself there, she added.

“He watched me on The View. He likes to see me as myself, so he really liked watching me cohost on The View because it was me,” she told Us Weekly.

She Said She’s ‘Over’ Kissing Other Guys on TV Too

I miss my husband. Ugh- 9 weeks is TOO long!!!! — Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) July 16, 2020

She told Us Weekly that her husband isn’t the only one tired of her kissing other guys — she feels that way sometimes, too.

“I’ll be honest, I’m, like, I’m kind of over it in the sense that I don’t like that I keep kissing two different men! I’d like to stick with one guy,” she said.

She was initially talking about the time her Fuller House character was in a love triangle, but she added that she felt the same way about Hallmark.

“Sometimes I’m doing my Hallmark movies and we’ve got a new guy in each movie,” she said. “I’m getting more uncomfortable with it the older I’m getting. I’m like, ‘I don’t want to keep doing this!'”

When she had to quarantine for nine weeks for Hallmark projects, she shared on Twitter in July that she really misser her husband and had been away from him for too long.

She Said Her Family Didn’t Watch Her Shows While Quarantining Together

Candace Cameron Bure's Kids Won't Watch Her Hallmark Christmas MoviesThe queens of Christmas movies—Holly Robinson Peete, Candace Cameron Bure, and Lacey Chabert—stop by the show to talk about how they ended up in dozens of holiday films on the Hallmark Channel, but unfortunately for Candace, her kids aren't interested in watching any of them. #KellyClarksonShow Subscribe to The Kelly Clarkson Show: https://bit.ly/2OtOpf8 FOLLOW US… 2020-11-22T14:00:07Z

While she and her family were quarantining together, Cameron Bure told Closer Weekly that her children refused to watch her on Hallmark or Fuller House. She said they cooked together, played board games, and watched Netflix, but not anything she was in.

“Neither Hallmark or Fuller House!” she revealed. “It’s like banned in my house. None of my family ever wants to watch me on television! I think because they see my face every day … they’re like, ‘Mom, we don’t want to watch you on TV too.'”

When she appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, she also joked that her children won’t watch her on TV.

She shared: “My kids are like, ‘I’m not going to watch another Hallmark movie. Let alone with you in it mom.'”

