Candace Cameron Bure: The Top 15 Questions Answered

It’s Candace Cameron Bure!

She was a fan-favorite Hallmark star for years, and many followed her on her journey to work with Great American Media.

So, we’ve put together the top 15 questions asked about her by fans and are giving you the answers!

1. Why Did Candace Cameron Bure Quit Hallmark?

In September 2022, Bure opened up in an interview with Variety about her decision to leave Hallmark for Great American Family.

“The truth is I’ve been under contract with Hallmark for a very, very long time. And those have been absolutely wonderful,” she began.

She continued, “It just so happened that my contract was expiring when Great American Family started up…It didn’t work out with Hallmark and so we started talking to Bill [Abbott].”

Years ago, when Bure returned to acting after a break to raise her kids, Abbott was then the Hallmark Media CEO and president. He brought her in for one of her first jobs as she returned to acting.

In 2021 Abbott left Hallmark and started Great American Family. Since Bure always remained close to him, she felt leaving Hallmark and joining Great American Family felt like a natural move in her career. It was also appealing to her to have an executive role at Great American Family that allows her to be heavily involved in growing the network.

2. What Christmas Movies Has Candace Cameron Bure Done Since Leaving Hallmark?

Bure’s first Christmas movie with Great American Family debuted in November 2022 and was titled “A Christmas … Present,” shared Us Weekly.

In November 2023, “My Christmas Hero” premiered, and in May, Parade shared that she had just wrapped filming for the upcoming “A Christmas Less Traveled.”

In addition to a November debut for “A Christmas Less Traveled,” Great American Family announced on July 9 that Bure and Cameron Mathison would star in “Jingle Bells, Wedding Bells.” That movie will also debut in November.

3. How Tall Is Candace Cameron Bure? What Is Her Height?

Her IMDb page indicates that Bure is 5 feet, 2 inches tall.

4. What Is Candace Cameron Bure’s Net Worth?

Bure’s net worth is estimated at $14 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

5. How Old Is Candace Cameron Bure? What Is Her Age?

The former Hallmark star was born on April 6, 1976, notes her IMDb page. That makes her 48 years old.

6. What Happened to Candace Cameron Bure on ‘Aurora Teagarden Mysteries’?

In March 2023, Entertainment Weekly revealed that Hallmark would start making new “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries” movies but without Bure. The decision was made after Bure left Hallmark for Great American Family.

The new “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries” show was created as a prequel to the ones that starred Bure. Skyler Samuels was cast to play a younger Aurora.

7. Is Candace Cameron Bure Still Married to Valeri Bure?

Yes, the former Hallmark star is still married to Valeri Bure. The couple met in 1994 and married in 1996, shared Us Weekly.

8. Why Does Candace Cameron Bure Wear a Wig in Some Movies?

In February 2022, Bure answered a question about wearing wigs in some of the “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries” movies. A fan on X, formerly Twitter, asked why she wore the wigs. She shared, “I wore a wig in 3 movies only because my real hair was damaged and falling out.”

Bure also noted on X that she wore a wig in “A Shoe Addict’s Christmas” and she went the same route for her recent feature film “Unsung Hero.”

9. What Religion Is Candace Cameron Bure?

On her website, Bure wrote she is a “Christian woman who loves Jesus and seeks to give Him the glory above all else.”

She noted that while she wears a lot of hats as an actress, wife, mother, producer, director, and so forth, “I feel that the most life changing one I identify with is ‘Christian.'”

The Great American Family star didn’t become religious until she was 12. She wrote that was the age “when I accepted Jesus and was baptized.”

10. Did Candace Cameron Bure Have Facial Surgery or Plastic Surgery?

In September 2020, Bure talked with New Beauty about her approach to maintaining a youthful appearance. She noted, “Aging is an unavoidable part of life, and I believe we can all grow older gracefully!”

She explained she had Harmony Dye-VL laser treatments, which she utilized to reduce melasma, pigmentation, and sunspots on her face. Bure admitted she built up significant sun damage in her younger years.

The former Hallmark star also shared, “I don’t consider myself a regular Botox user; however I may get it once a year (or less) on my forehead only to lessen my ‘angry’ lines.”

Bure added, “I’ve never had any other injectables or fillers in my face. I haven’t had any body treatments either, but I am curious about fat-melters for stubborn areas like my lower back love handles.”

11. How Does Candace Cameron Bure Stay Thin? Is She Vegan?

As Cosmopolitan shared in June 2016, Bure has shared she keeps “a fairly strict diet,” because “My job depends on it.”

She told Cosmopolitan she ate mostly vegan, although she sometimes consumed fish or egg whites. When she could not access vegan options, she gave herself the flexibility to choose other foods. In addition, she avoids dairy and her diet consists primarily of beans, whole grains, seeds, and nuts.

In January 2020, Eating Well noted that Bure prioritizes fitness in her day-to-day routines, as well. She incorporates both cardio and strength training into her workouts and does a lot of workouts led by trainer Kira Stokes.

“The secret is doing the type of exercise I actually enjoy so it doesn’t feel like a chore,” she shared.

12. How Old Was Candace Cameron Bure When She Had Her First Child?

The Great American Family star was 22 years old when she had her first child, her daughter Natasha, notes Page Six.

13. Does Candace Cameron Bure Have a Tattoo?

Yes, Bure does have a tattoo. In February 2022, she posted a photo on Instagram of the “delicate and beautiful” artwork she got. The small tattoo is a cross with some rays coming from the middle and it is located on the inside of her wrist.

14. How Many Children Does Candace Cameron Bure Have?

She has three children, shares People. Her oldest is her daughter Natasha, who was born in 1998. Her son Lev was born in 2000, and Maksim arrived in 2002.

15. How Old Was Candace Cameron on ‘Full House’?

Screencast shares that Bure was 11 years old when she began playing DJ Tanner on “Full House.”