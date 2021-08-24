Candace Cameron Bure’s Husband Blames America for ‘Soft Kids’

Hallmark actor and mother of three Candace Cameron Bure is officially an empty nester.

Bure’s youngest son, Maksim, is off to college. Bure captioned an Instagram photo of her dropping Maks off at the airport, “I’m so excited for him, although as his mama, and him being the baby, I’m so 😭.”

According to Bure’s Instagram story, she was getting “no sympathy” from her husband, Valeri. “So we just dropped our youngest, the baby, off at the airport to go to college and I’m very sad that I didn’t get to go to take him to college. I had to just drop him off at LAX, and I’m getting no sympathy from someone,” Bure said, referring to her husband who was next to her driving the car.

“That’s what’s wrong with America…raising soft kids,” Valeri Bure says in the video. Bure was stunned at her husband’s response, stating that she knows kids have to grow up but she’s still “very sad.” Her husband didn’t back down.

“(Maksim is) 19 years old, by the way. I moved from Russia to U.S. by myself—I was 16 or 17. My mom didn’t drop me off, by the way,” the retired hockey player said.

The Bure Family Motto is ‘Excuses are for Losers’

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a glimpse of the tough love parenting style of Valeri Bure. In 2017, Candace and her daughter, Natasha, appeared on the Rachael Ray Show to promote Natasha’s book, “Let’s Be Real: Living Life as an Open and Honest You.”

During the appearance, Natasha and Candace revealed that the Bure family motto is “excuses are for losers.” The audience laughed at the rather blunt saying. “That kind of comes from my husband who’s a professional athlete,” Candace explained. “It’s really about working hard. Don’t make excuses. It’s okay to fail but do your best and work hard and try.”

The Bures Have Some Strict Parenting Rules

Although Valeri might view American parenting as too indulgent, Candace has no qualms about being a strict mom. In an interview with LA Parent, Bure said, “I hope my kids would say that I’m a loving mom. They would also describe me as strict.”

Although Bure enjoys having fun with her kids, she made sure to be a mom before a friend, especially when her kids were a bit younger. “My goal as a parent is not to make my kids happy, but to guide them to be respectful, curious, responsible, resilient, kind, giving, and thoughtful adults,” she told LA Parent.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Bure also revealed that she sees no problem with parents using technology to track their kids’ whereabouts. “You always want to know if your kids are safe. That is a good use of technology,” she said.

Bure Is Doing a Hallmark Christmas Movie With Her ‘Dream Co-Star’

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Bure revealed that her upcoming Hallmark Christmas movie will feature someone special.

“This is exclusive, I’m not going to tell you who it is, but I’m getting (my dream Hallmark costar) for my Christmas movie this year,” Bure told the outlet.

