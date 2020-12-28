WATCH: Candace Cameron Bure Appears in Brother Kirk Cameron’s Christmas Video

Hallmark star Candace Cameron Bure recently appeared in her brother Kirk Cameron’s Christmas card video for 2020. Cameron released the video a few days after Christmas, which showed various family members lip-syncing to Christmas in the Country. You can watch the video below.

Candace Cameron Bure Lip-Syncs with the Family in Kirk Cameron’s Christmas Video

Kirk Cameron posted the Christmas card video on December 26. If for any reason your browser won't let you watch the video below within the story, you can watch it on Instagram here.

He wrote: “Our Christmas Card to You! Merry Christmas from our family to yours!!”

Bure could be seen several times in the video, as various family members lip-synced to the song. You can see her dancing with family members at about :57 into the video.

And then she and her daughter, Natasha Bure, make an appearance about 1:02 in as they quickly dance across the screen. But her biggest role is at about 1:48 in the video when she lip-syncs while sitting in front of a smorgasbord of food.

Bure’s brother recently faced a lot of criticism after hosting caroling events while coronavirus numbers were growing in California. Bure wrote on Twitter that she did not attend the caroling events.

She wrote: “I did not attend any recent caroling events. Also, I choose to follow the greater guidelines by wearing a mask and social distance when I’m in public. However, I don’t appreciate the vile tweets about my family. I believe respectful dialogue is the key to being heard. Stay safe.”

The Song Used in the Video Was ‘Christmas in the Country’

The song used in the video is called Christmas in the Country. The lyrics started out with, “Gosh I sure do love this time of year. Snow starts covering up the old John Deere.”

The song is by Thomas Rhett and was released in his album, Christmas in the Country, in 2019. Here’s the full lyrics video from Thomas Rhett.

The song is by Thomas Rhett and was released in his album, Christmas in the Country, in 2019.

You can also watch Rhett performing the song on CMA Country Christmas 2020.

You can also watch Rhett performing the song on CMA Country Christmas 2020.

The official music video is below.

The official music video is below.

Rhett co-wrote Christmas in the Country with David Garcia, Ashley Gorley, and Chris Tomlin, Taste of Country reported.

In a press release about the song (and the new cover he also released that same year), Rhett wrote: “We have so many Christmas traditions in our family that include a lot of festive music, but I’ve never recorded anything myself. [My wife] Lauren has wanted me to make some Christmas music for a long time, so this year felt like the right time to finally take a stab at writing something and to put my own twist on one of the all-time classics.”

Kirk Cameron is married to Chelsea Noble, who also starred on Growing Pains. They have six children, four of whom are adopted: Jack, Isabella, Anna, Luke, Olivia, and James.

After Growing Pains, Cameron starred in Like Father Like Son (1987), Listen to Me, the sitcom Kirk (which lasted for two years), The Growing Pains Movie in 2000, and Growing Pains: Return of the Seavers in 2004. He’s also participated in numerous faith-based productions, such as the Left Behind series and other films with Cloud Ten Pictures, along with the 2008 movie Fireproof produced by Sherwood Pictures. In 2014, he starred in Saving Christmas and in 2019 he appeared in an episode of Fuller House.

