Candace Cameron Bure: ‘I Got in Trouble for Talking’ After Quote Taken Out of Context

Candace Cameron Bure recently spoke out about people who think Hallmark movies are easy to make. However, on an Instagram Story later, she revealed that she “got in trouble for talking” when her words were taken out of context in misleading headlines.

She Said She ‘Got in Trouble for Talking’

Bure filmed an Instagram Story where she revealed that she “got in trouble for talking” when it led to a headline that was taken out of context. She didn’t say who she got in trouble with, or whether it was business-related or with her fans.

In her Instagram Story, she said that she had talked about how people are wrong when they think Hallmark movies are easy to make. But, she said, the statement was made in fun during a podcast and wasn’t a serious “clap back” like some media outlets had reported.

She said:

I got in trouble for talking. There was an article from EOnline or ENews that they posted … something about me and people thinking it’s easy to be in a Hallmark movie. This was a conversation I’d had with Paula Faris on her podcast… It was not something that I made a big deal about or called out or clapped back. It wasn’t. The headline was super misleading. So I feel like I’m just a big complainer on social media, except I’m not… Media outlets just take news — which that’s not really news — but they just take things that you say. And this was…in fun conversation… And they create a headline… So anyway, now I’m gonna make news because I’m now saying… [laughs] Don’t believe all the headlines… Go listen to Paula Faris’ podcast.

She Said People Assume Making a Hallmark Movie Is Easy

In an interview with The Paula Faris Podcast, she revealed that people are always asking her how hard it can really be to make a Hallmark movie, Us Weekly reported. Bure, who’s starred in 26 Hallmark movies, reiterated that it’s definitely not an easy job. But as she said later in her Instagram Story, the statement was part of a longer podcast and not meant as a “clapback” at fans.

She told Faris in the podcast:

Can we just talk about this for a second? I get that all the time. ‘How hard is it to be in a Hallmark movie?’ Like, ‘Can I be in a Hallmark movie?’ And I’m like, ‘Are you a professional actor? No? Then no, you cannot.’

She said that it’s much easier to be a background person who doesn’t have a speaking role, and she can certainly help people achieve that. But a speaking role on a Hallmark movie is a different matter entirely.

You can be a background person, they’re called extras. If you don’t have a speaking part, that’s easy. I can make that happen. If you have a speaking part, then we’re gonna have to make sure you can do the job.

The Christmas Movies Are Tougher to Make than ‘Fuller House,’ She Said

In 2019, Bure told Good Housekeeping that Christmas Hallmark movies are especially hard to make, especially when they have to pretend it’s cold and wintry outside when it’s actually really hot. Many Hallmark Christmas movies are filmed in the spring or summer.

It takes a toll on you to film in this heat. Not only are you sweating, but you have to act like you’re cold, which takes another element of your energy to pretend that you’re shivering instead of just naturally shivering.

But no matter what the weather, filming a Hallmark Christmas movie is tougher than filming for Fuller House, she added.

The reality of making them is a much tougher job than Fuller House or any other series. This is definitely some of the hardest work that I do because they’re such a grind: long hours, quick turnaround, putting on your happy face every day, and going out there to make Christmas happen.

No matter how hard it might be, though, Bure loves making Hallmark movies. In an interview with The Kelly Clarkson Show, she said: “I love making these movies so much because it brings so much joy to people. … This has become people’s holiday traditions and they find so much comfort in these movies. I’m so proud to be a part of the Hallmark family and the Hallmark brand.”

