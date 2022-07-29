Candace Cameron Bure Blasted For Being ‘Inappropriate & Disrespectful’

GAC Media and Hallmark star Candace Cameron Bure has been at the center of a firestorm over the past few days. “So You Think You Can Dance” judge JoJo Siwa stunned Bure, and everybody else, by revealing she felt Bure was the rudest celebrity she had ever met. Since then, Siwa and Bure have talked directly with one another and shared some details about what previously happened. However, it appears fans of one or the other are not necessarily ready to forgive and forget.

Bure Posted About Building an ‘Unshakeable Hope We Have in Christ’

On July 29, Bure posted a short video to her Instagram page. The video highlighted her “One Step Closer” line of devotional guides through Dayspring. The “Fuller House” star explained a new guide was being released, titled “Wild Hope,” and she shared a bit about its purpose. “This devotional guide focuses on embracing the unshakeable Hope we have in Christ,” and she joked that the number of guides she has is not a “problem,” but “a collection.” Bure closed out her caption with a bible verse that noted, in part, “those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength.”

Bure’s post received plenty of love from her fans. Fellow GAC Family and Hallmark entertainer Danica McKellar commented with a string of heart emoji, and a fan noted that the guides “make AWESOME gifts from the heart.” Several people expressed their excitement for growing their own guide collections with the new release, and others seemed interested in checking them out for the first time. Another fan commented, “Oh my @candacecbure I am in love, again! Because of you, I have grown so much more in my faith. Thank You.”

Critics Were Not Afraid to Share Their Thoughts

As is frequently the case with things Bure posts, especially those with a religious theme, some people left critical comments. The situation involving Siwa was clearly still on many people’s minds, and a few specifically mentioned a recent reaction by Bure’s daughter, Natasha. As People detailed, Natasha posted, then deleted, an Instagram story lashing out at Siwa. She took issue with Siwa describing her childhood experience with Bure as a “rough experience,” and added, “This generation is so sensitive and has zero backbone. Grow up. There are bigger issues in the world than this.”

“So much for that apology,” one person wrote on the “Fuller House” star’s Instagram post.

“You say your families all about that life why is your daughter acting immature trying to start s*** with her should be no s***,” criticized someone else. That person added more in a subsequent comment, writing “they say they’re all about that God life and this is just inappropriate and disrespectful I think.”

“Yea they lost me at that. No longer a fan!” added another person.

“Make one for your daughter, she obviously needs it. Always found people who use religion as a crutch to excuse bad behavior and judgement on others. SO fake,” declared a different critic.

A few people clapped back at the critics on Bure’s behalf. “The hate you’re getting is totally unnecessary and you don’t deserve it. @instagram do your job to stop hateful messages to Candace,” urged one. As is typically the case in these situations, Bure has not gotten involved in the back-and-forth among her fans and critics in the comments section.