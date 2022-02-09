Candace Cameron Bure Thanks Instacart Worker Who Saved Two Lives

An Instacart worker felt that something wasn’t right when she delivered groceries to a home recently, so she said something about her concerns. As a result of taking the extra effort two lives were saved. Hallmark star Candace Cameron Bure was among the many people who thanked Jessica Higgs for going the extra mile.

Higgs Felt Something Was Wrong & Later Learned She Saved the Residents from a Propane Leak

In a TikTok video, Higgs recounted the details of what had happened. The Instacart shopper revealed that a woman had ordered groceries for her father and told Higgs to drop the groceries off on the porch.

Higgs said that something inside told her that she needed to help the man out more and bring the groceries inside.

“I did an Instacart order yesterday… It was a daughter ordering for her older dad that couldn’t shop for himself. … I get there and something was telling me, ‘No, you’ve gotta help this man out…’ You’re not supposed to go inside someone’s house, but I used my judgment and I brought the groceries inside… I go to message the lady because I was very concerned for her dad that he just looked sick and I didn’t know what to do. So I messaged her and I said, ‘If I say that the order’s complete, I won’t be able to message you and I want to tell you this. … He’s not doing well. He’s sick. There’s a propane tank in there. I was in there maybe five feet and I got dizzy. … There’s gotta be a leak. He might not be doing good because of this leak…'”

Higgs said the daughter told her she would have her son come out and check on what was happening and changed her tip from $14 to $100. Then that morning, the daughter left a comment that read, “Thank you so much, once my son went to check on my dad it turned out it definitely was leaking, you definitely saved my dad and my younger son’s life!!!”

Higgs added, “I’m just an Instacart worker but, if you see something say something. And I did. And I’m so happy I did. And I’m so happy that he can live a better life.”

Candace Cameron Bure & Others Thanked Her for What She Did

The video has more than 3.7 million views as of the time of this story’s publication, along with more than 180,000 comments from people thanking her for what she did and reminding her that she’s definitely not “just an Instacart worker,” because Instacart workers have important jobs helping others, just like she did.

Bure was one of the many people who thanked Higgs for going the extra mile. Bure wrote, “❤️❤️❤️👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 thank you for being YOU!”

Someone replied, “when @candacecameronb comments you KNOW you’re an ANGEL!”

Bella Hadid wrote, “You are not ‘just an insta cart worker’!!!!!! U R helping people every single day in ways u probably don’t even know. ♥️😇Thank U for being U!!!!!!♥️”

TikTok replied, “you are amazing ❤️thank you for sharing this with all of us.”

Royal Caribbean replied, “You inspire us! Thank you for sharing – ✍️us. We have something for you 😁”

Elyse Myers wrote, “I’m actually sitting here sobbing right now.”

People Magazine replied, “You’re literally a HERO! Good job trusting your instincts 💕”

Higgs later shared that the CEO of Instacart reached out to her too.

