Candace Cameron Bure Slammed By Jessalynn Siwa: ‘Easy to Quote a Bible Verse’

The drama involving GAC Family and Hallmark star Candace Cameron Bure and “So You Think You Can Dance” judge JoJo Siwa has not disappeared quite yet. Now, Jessalynn Siwa has shared her thoughts, which follow various comments from the “Fuller House” star’s daughter, Natasha Bure, along with Candace and JoJo themselves.

The drama started when JoJo flashed a photo of Candace on her phone and said the “Fuller House” star was the rudest celebrity she had ever met. Candace followed up by sharing via Instagram she had talked to JoJo on the phone. They discussed the situation, and it was seemingly resolved. However, that’s apparently not necessarily the case.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jessalynn Opened Up on Instagram

On August 1, Jessalynn posted a video on Instagram, and the clip was one from an older podcast episode of hers. In the caption, she explained, “The recent story told wasn’t quite right so here is the real version.” In the video, Jessalyn detailed the incident where JoJo asked Candace to take a photo with her and was turned down.

Jessalyn admitted she had loved Candace since the first episode of “Full House,” which debuted in 1987. She added that JoJo also “was obsessed” with Candace. When “Fuller House” premiered in 2016, Jessalynn and JoJo attended a premiere event at The Grove. Jessalyn said it was awesome and “quaint,” and there were not many people there. The group later shifted to an Italian restaurant across the street, and it was a little more crowded there as it was a smaller space. It was there that JoJo asked Candace to take a selfie with her, and as Jessalynn describes it, Candace replied, “Not now. Maybe later.”

The Reaction Jessalynn Received Was Not Entirely Positive

In the caption of her Instagram post, Jessalynn added, “At the end of the day this story, it’s not about a simple photo it’s about how you treat people. Real, genuine kindness always goes a long way.” She added, “It’s super easy to quote a Bible verse when everyone is looking at you but morals are what you have when no one is looking.” Jessalynn’s Instagram post received a lot of engagement, but the comments section may not have been what the former “Dance Moms” star expected.

“I honestly don’t think you see the entitlement issues you and Jojo have,” one person commented.

“So she is rude for not stopping to take a photo right at that moment but you had no problem putting your daughter through the trauma of Abby Lee Miller?” another critic questioned, referencing controversial “Dance Moms” star Miller.

“I am coming closer and closer to thinking that you are the entitled jerks here. And I’m not even a Candace Cameron Bure fan,” admitted someone else.

A mom shared a story about how her young daughter, who “positively worships the entire JoJo franchise,” met JoJo during a Disneyland trip. “We walked up to say hi and my daughter was completely snubbed. My daughter was absolutely crushed.” That mom added that while she could have been angry, she considered celebrities surely get overwhelmed by fan requests at times and they deserve a break here and there. She added, “So no, your daughter didn’t exhibit ‘real, genuine, kindness’ and that’s okay because humans are infallible and can’t be perfect all the time. Have some grace.”

It doesn’t appear Jessalynn has engaged in any of the commentary on her Instagram post, nor has Candace responded at all.