Candace Cameron Bure & Jodie Sweetin to Reunite After Public Feud

Nearly four months after Candace Cameron Bure unfollowed Jodi Sweetin on Instagram during a highly publicized war of words, the former “Full House” co-stars and Hallmark Channel colleagues have decided to reunite at the 90s Con fan convention next month. Many of Bure’s fans have expressed anger over the upcoming reunion, but Sweetin’s comments during a podcast interview last week signaled that the two longtime friends may have mended fences despite not always seeing eye-to-eye.

Candace Cameron Bure Says ‘I Can Hardly Wait’ For Reunion

Bure and Sweetin will publicly reunite — along with former “Full House” and “Fuller House” co-stars Andrea Barber and Dave Coulier — during 90s Con, a fan convention devoted to popular 90s stars and shows, to be held in Hartford, Connecticut from March 17 to 19, 2023. Bure shared the news via an Instagram post on February 2.

Bure wrote, “It’s a FULL HOUSE BABY! We’re comin’ back to #90scon … and OH MY LANTA I can hardly wait!”

The two longtime friends got into a very public spat last year when Bure, who left Hallmark Channel in April 2022 for Great American Family, came under fire for comments she made in a November 14 interview with the Wall Street Journal, which featured the headline “Candace Cameron Bure Wants to Put Christianity Back in Christmas Movies.”

When asked whether Great American Family’s movies would feature same-sex relationships like Hallmark Channel has begun to include in some of its storylines, the Wall Street Journal reported that Bure, 46, said no and that she expected her network, for which she is Chief Creative Officer, “will keep traditional marriage at the core.”

That set off a firestorm of controversy, with many in the LGBTQ+ community offended by the intentional exclusion and some of Bure’s former Hallmark colleagues making public statements about the importance of inclusivity. Neal Bledsoe, whose new Christmas movie with Great American Family had just premiered, issued a statement that he would no longer work for the network, which generated supportive comments from Hallmark stars including Nikki DeLoach, Andrew Walker, Erin Cahill, Ashley Williams, and others.

Sweetin, who starred in Hallmark’s “A Cozy Christmas Inn” in November, made it clear online where she stood. When entertainer JoJo Siwa, who’s openly gay, took to Instagram to call Bure’s comments “rude and hurtful to a whole community of people,” Sweetin commented, “You know I love you,” which received over 27,500 “likes.” Sweetin also shared multiple resources for supporting LGBTQ+ rights in her Instagram Stories.

According to Us Weekly, on November 26, Sweetin also reshared a post that Hallmark colleague Holly Robinson Peete had reposted days before on why the term “traditional marriage” is problematic for many.

The post said, in part, “There was a time when the words ‘tradition’ and ‘traditional’ were used to denigrate others … And to justify discriminatory laws like it wasn’t ‘traditional’ for people to marry interracially. So when we hear the words ‘traditional’ marriage to describe one type of marriage, it belittles the love and commitment that many legally married people have for each other and it triggers many of us to a time that we remember how the word ‘tradition’ was cloaked in Christianity and we were basically told that God didn’t want equality for all.”

Amid the controversy, Bure unfollowed Sweetin on Instagram, signaling a very real rift between the longtime friends. Only three months prior, Bure had happily attended Sweetin’s wedding, telling the actress via Instagram how much she loved her. Though Sweetin still follows Bure on Instagram, Bure has not yet re-followed Sweetin.

Jodie Sweetin Says Entire ‘Full House’ Cast is Still Close, But Fans Are Still Divided

During Sweetin’s appearance on the “Steph Infection” podcast posted on February 2 — the same day Bure posted news of the upcoming reunion — she signaled that there’s no love lost among the cast, which has weathered storms including the 2022 death of “Full House” patriarch Bob Saget and co-star Lori Loughlin’s 2019 college admissions scandal.

She said, “The cast of ‘Full House’ still, (with) everything we’ve gone through, we’re still really close. All of us. No matter what.”

“We have our, you know, moments and we have our stupid squabbles or whatever,” Sweetin continued, “but, like, we’re also really close. It’s what you do with family and siblings, you know what I mean? Sometimes you’re like ‘I’m gonna kill you’ and then ‘Whatever, pass the mashed potatoes.'”

But fans aren’t so sure they’re ready for a reconciliation. Despite Bure writing that she “can hardly wait” for the reunion with three of her former castmates, many of her Instagram followers are not happy about her and Sweetin coming back together. Her post about 90s Con generated over 1,100 comments by fans arguing about the two actresses and their feud.

When one person wrote, “I hope you’ve reconciled with Jodie despite your differences,” over 150 people went back and forth, arguing over both stars’ values and comments.

One fan who called Sweetin “toxic” wrote, “Why would ANYONE want to be friends with someone who throws their so-called friends under the bus or shade at them? There’s nothing to reconcile.”