Inside Candace Cameron Bure & Jodie Sweetin’s First Public Contact Since Feud

When Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin stepped onto the stage at fan convention 90s Con in Hartford, Connecticut, on March 17, 2023, it marked their first public interaction since their much-buzzed-about dust-up in the fall of 2022, which led Bure to unfollow her former “Full House” co-star on Instagram. After Bure left Hallmark Channel to help its former CEO Bill Abbott build the Great American Family network, her comments in a November Wall Street Journal story about the channel set off a firestorm of controversy and a feud between the two longtime friends.

In the article, entitled “Candace Cameron Bure Wants to Put Christianity Back in Christmas Movies,” Bure was asked whether Great American Family’s movies would feature same-sex relationships like Hallmark Channel, where Sweetin still appears in movies, has begun to include in some of its storylines. The outlet reported that Bure, 46, said no and that she expected her network, for which she is Chief Creative Officer, “will keep traditional marriage at the core.”

A longtime advocate for LGTBQ+ rights, Sweetin made it clear online where she stood, supporting and sharing comments by others offended by the comment, including entertainer JoJo Siwa, who’s openly gay. Sweetin also posted multiple resources for supporting LGBTQ+ rights in her Instagram Stories and, according to Us Weekly, shared a post that Hallmark colleague Holly Robinson Peete had reposted on why the term “traditional marriage” is problematic for many.

Amid the controversy, Bure unfollowed Sweetin on Instagram, signaling a very real rift between the longtime friends. Just three months prior, Bure had happily attended Sweetin’s wedding, telling the actress via Instagram how much she loved her. Though Sweetin said on a February podcast that the entire “Full House” cast still loves each other “no matter what,” fans have been curious about how she and Bure’s first public interaction would go.

Though the two were civil with one another, fans noticed they weren’t exactly chummy. There was no discussion of their rift during their appearance, and none of the “Full House” participants, which also included Andrea Barber and Dave Coulier, walked the red carpet for press interviews. Here’s what you need to know:

‘Full House’ Cast Skips Red Carpet & Audience Questions

In addition to Bure and Sweetin’s appearance at 90s Con, the “Full House” reunion panel included their former co-stars Andrea Barber and Dave Coulier. The entire cast, who also starred in a Netflix reboot called “Fuller House” from 2016 to 2020, has frequently talked in the media about how close they are, especially after the sudden death of “Full House” patriarch Bob Saget.

But the online rift between Bure and Sweetin had many wondering if their interactions would be awkward at 90s Con, a convention devoted to music, movie, and TV stars of the 90s. On March 16, Bure posted an Instagram Live video of her with Barber and Coulier, riding in a car after their flight to Connecticut.

In the video, Barber said “Jodie’s en route” and Bure then added they were planning to pick her up. Coulier said they were going out to eat after that, joking that he’s on an all-bean diet. The exchange prompted multiple fans to ask in the comment section whether Bure and Sweetin had made up, but none of the stars responded.

Heavy was on site for red carpet interviews at 90s Con, but none of the four “Full House” appeared for press interviews on March 17. Heavy has learned multiple stars skipped morning appearances due to a hotel fire on the night of March 16 that interrupted their sleep, but it’s not clear if it was where the “Full House” cast was staying. Meanwhile, the cast also didn’t take audience questions like other guest celebrities did during their panels.

Candace Cameron Bure & Jodie Sweetin Sit Apart on 90s Con Stage

Heavy attended the “Full House” panel featuring Bure, Sweetin, Coulier and Barber answering questions from a moderator. The stage featured two white couches for stars to sit on during their appearances. After Bure was introduced and sat down, Sweetin was introduced and sat down on the same couch, at the opposite end.

After Barber and Coulier had taken their seats on the second couch, they decided they’d prefer to all sit on the same couch, so they got up to move over. But neither Bure or Sweetin moved from their spots, so their former colleagues squeezed in between them, as seen in multiple attendees’ tweets.

Sweetin, Coulier and Barber told some of their favorite stories about Saget, but Bure didn’t speak much during the panel. Coulier suggested that the cast reunite again for a second spinoff of “Full House,” as reported by People.

“I would love to do ‘Fullest House,’ where maybe it’s like all of us as adults, and we’re kind of like the ‘Friends’ cast where we sit around and talk, and we share moments, and we keep Bob’s legacy alive.”

Barber then quipped, “We’re doing that right now.”

Sweetin, who just wrapped filming a mystery movie for Hallmark, intimated during her February appearance on the “Steph Infection” podcast that her quarrel with Bure was not a deal-breaker for their friendship.

“We have our, you know, moments and we have our stupid squabbles or whatever,” Sweetin said of the cast, “but, like, we’re also really close. It’s what you do with family and siblings, you know what I mean? Sometimes you’re like ‘I’m gonna kill you’ and then ‘Whatever, pass the mashed potatoes.'”

While Sweetin still follows Bure on Instagram, Bure has not returned to following Sweetin. She does, however, follow both Barber and Coulier, as well as many former Hallmark colleagues including Benjamin Ayres, Jack Wagner, Chelsea Hobbs, Nikki DeLoach, Rachel Boston, Wes Brown, Andrew Walker, Alison Sweeney, Lacey Chabert, Erin Krakow, Jonathan Bennett, and Kristoffer Polaha.