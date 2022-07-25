Candace Cameron Bure Urges HGTV Star to ‘Get Some Well Deserved Rest’

Candace Cameron Bure has been a fan of “New Kids on the Block” entertainer Jonathan Knight for years, and it probably does not surprise her supporters that she recently shared some sweet advice with him. The GAC Media and Hallmark star gushed over Knight in a recent Instagram post and fans of both stars loved it.

Knight Posted About the End of His Time on Tour

Bure’s interaction came on a July 24 Instagram post of Knight’s. He referenced the NKOTB Mixtape Tour, which has been entertaining fans across the country for the past few months. While there are several concert dates remaining, according to Ticketmaster, Knight’s time on the road has apparently come to an end.

Knight’s caption began, “Tonight I leave family behind, but will cherish the memories and friendships created forever!” He praised the crew “that slept minimal hours every night, yet brought this show to the stage daily!!” along with the supporting acts that toured with them. Knight also gushed over his fellow NKOTB members, thanking them for how they “lifted me up when I felt deflated and kept me going through our most aggressive tour schedule ever!”

Knight praised his “Farmhouse Fixer family,” referencing his HGTV show, and thanked everybody for “dealing with a very tired and grumpy me!!!” The entertainer also thanked the NKOTB fans and admitted now that he was almost home, he “can’t wait to sleep for a few days to catch up and reset back into normal life.”

Bure Was One of Many Who Gushed Over Knight in Response

Knight’s Instagram post prompted many fans to thank him in return, and Bure was one of those fans. “Thank you for entertaining us!! We love you!!!! Get some well deserved rest,” she commented, while adding two red heart emoji and two sets of an “XO” emoji. Bure has a lengthy documented love for Knight and NKOTB, and her comment on his Instagram post quickly garnered 99 “likes.”

As Bure’s fans may remember, NKOTB was featured in a season 2 episode of “Fuller House.” During that episode, Bure’s character of DJ Tanner had the chance to go on stage to be serenaded by the guys. Ahead of the appearance, Bure and her co-stars Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber chatted with Ellen DeGeneres about NKOTB. They revealed the guys would be on an upcoming episode, and Bure admitted they were her “personal favorite” guest star appearance. Apparently, they were Barber’s favorite too.

Sweetin teased that her co-stars were “like giggly school girls all week” while filming that appearance, even though the ladies had met them before. Bure countered by gushing, “It was awesome” and “my 13 year old dreams came true.” Bure and some pals, including some “Fuller House” co-stars, attended a NKOTB concert in May 2019, and her love for Knight and the band as a whole has been documented many times over the years. Fans of both Bure and Knight seemed to think her comment to him was an adorable one, and a sentiment they could all get behind.