Candace Cameron Bure’s Kids Block Her On Instagram

Candace Cameron Bure is clearly very close with her three grown children, Natasha, Lev, and Maks. However, Hallmark’s “Queen of Christmas” recently called out her children for blocking her from watching their Instagram stories.

In a video shared to Instagram, Bure said “I don’t know why my kids block me on their stories because I still see them on my other work Instagram.” She captioned the post, “I’m not a regular mom. I’m not a cool mom either 😎.”

Comedian David Arnold teased Bure in the comments, writing “cause they out here now and it ain’t for u! 😂 It’ll be ok.” A fan tried to come to Bure’s rescue, calling Arnold out for being rude. But Bure replied, “He’s my friend 😉. He’s just giving me a hard time because he can and I love him.”

Bure’s “Full House” co-star Jodie Sweetin also commented, saying her kids do the same thing to her. Fellow Hallmark star Lacey Chabert chimed in too, writing, “don’t worry, you’re a cool mom ;).”

Bure Celebrated Her 25th Anniversary Last Month

June marked twenty-five years of marriage for Bure and her husband, Valeri. In an Instagram post commemorating the occasion, Bure shared her thoughts on making a marriage last, saying she believes God is “the secret sauce.”

“I’m often asked for marriage advice. What’s the secret? Lord knows I will never write a book about it because we are still learning every year, every day. Grace. Grace. Grace. Communication (which is so important but difficult when one partner isn’t willing.) Sex. Laughter. Patience. Lots of patience. Love (a verb. which must be put into action, it’s not just a feeling,” Bure wrote.

She added that “no marriage is picture perfect. Not one. And certainly not ours.” Bure has been open in the past about marriage struggles, particularly during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ultimately, the lockdown strengthened her relationship with her husband.

In 2020, she told Us Weekly, “We were like, ‘This might be the most amount of time we’ve actually spent together in years. This is either going to make us or break us.’ And you know what? It’s made us.”

When to Watch the Next “Aurora Teagarden” Mystery

The latest “Aurora Teagarden” mystery, “Honeymoon, Honeymurder” will premiere on August 22 on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. In the trailer, Nick and Aurora find a body floating in a lake while enjoying a canoe ride.

“Only you could’ve stumbled on a body on your honeymoon,” Marilu Henner, who plays Bure’s mother, says in the trailer. The film will be the first chapter in the series since Aurora and Nick got married in “Til Death Do us Part.”

What Other Films Is Bure Working On?

Back in May, Bure confirmed via her Instagram story that she’d be filming a new drama for Hallmark called “The Kite” this fall. She shared that the film will probably not air until 2022.

It will be exciting to see Bure in a Hallmark project that is not Christmas or mystery-solving related!

READ NEXT: New Hallmark Mystery ‘Redemption in Cherry Springs’ Cast Details