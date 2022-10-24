Candace Cameron Bure Launching Major New Project

Candace Cameron Bure is launching a major new project, but this one isn’t with Great American Family. The former Hallmark star is starting a new podcast.

Her Podcast Will Focus on Faith & Parenting

Bure’s podcast will be wide-ranging, but the topics will include faith and parenting, she revealed to Variety.

Rather than having the podcast be part of Great American Family’s network, however, this one is being launched by her company, Candy Rock Entertainment. The podcast will begin on November 1.

She told Variety: “I’ve been interviewed a whole lot in my 40 plus years on television. I thought it was time to have in-depth conversations about things I really care about — and have lots of fun at the same time.”

Bure shared that each podcast will have guests who talk about different important topics, including “parenting, marriage, personal growth, healthy living, faith and Christmas,” Christian Post reported.

The podcast will also have a video version that can be watched on YouTube or AccessMore. The audio version will be available on Bure’s website, along with other podcast platforms, Christian Post shared.

You can sign up for reminders about her episodes here.

Her podcast description reads: “We all have good days and bad days, but I believe we are better when we go through it together. Join me and special guests for real conversations about living with kindness, class, and purpose.”

Her First Christmas Movie With Great American Family Premieres November 27

Bure’s first Christmas movie with Great American Family premieres on November 27, GAF shared with Heavy in a press release.

The movie is called “A Christmas…Present” and she stars opposite Marc Blucas.

The synopsis reads: “Maggie and Eric are busy parents of teenagers who embark on a trip to the home of Maggie’s widowed brother to celebrate Christmas. Everyone has different expectations of the perfect holiday. Through a series of transformative events, Maggie learns to embrace the season.”

In April, it was revealed that Bure was leaving Hallmark to take on an executive role with Great American Media. In a press release shared with Heavy, GAM noted that she would develop, star, and produce movies for both GA Living and GA Family.

The press release described Bure as taking on “a prominent executive role at the company to oversee and curate programming for the networks as a whole.” A big part of her role would involve creating “year-round seasonal celebration content for the networks” along with playing “a key role in the company’s annual Great American Christmas franchise.”

In a recent interview with Variety, both Bure and Bill Abbott, CEO of Great American Media, said they hoped that Bure’s “Aurora Teagarden” mystery series might move to Great American Family (GAF) one day in the future. The series has previously aired on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

Abbott told Variety: “The world that she created around Aurora Teagarden was something very special, and certainly something we would love nothing more than to do more of.”

In a separate interview with Variety, Bure said: “It’s open. It’s definitely something we would like to revisit for Great American Family. It’s about putting puzzle pieces together, but it’s very possible.”

READ NEXT: Hallmark Reveals Countdown to Christmas Lineup