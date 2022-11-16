Candace Cameron Bure Responds to ‘Traditional Marriage’ Backlash: ‘Breaks My Heart’

This week, Great American Family and Hallmark entertainer Candace Cameron Bure opened up about GAF’s approach to making new holiday movies. When asked by the Wall Street Journal if viewers could expect GAF holiday movies with leads in same-sex relationships, Bure replied she expected the network “will keep traditional marriage at the core.” That reply quickly generated a great deal of buzz, with some of Bure’s colleagues and fans pushing against her statement. Now, Bure has issued a statement regarding the criticisms she has received.

Here’s what you need to know:

Candace Cameron Bure Wrote She Loves All People

On November 16, just two days after the Wall Street Journal interview emerged, Bure took to her Instagram page to address the criticism she had received. She posted a lengthy statement that covered five slides and attempted to clarify how she feels.

Her caption read, “From the heart– swipe through each slide.” In her statement, Bure wrote, “All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone.”

Bure added, “It saddens me that the media is often seeking to divide us, even around a subject as comforting and merry as Christmas movies. But, given the toxic climate in our culture right now, I shouldn’t be surprised.” The Great American Family and Hallmark star noted she is “a devoted Christian,” which to her means “I am called to love all people, and I do.” She added she loves “fiercely and indiscriminately,” and that her heart “yearns to build bridges and bring people one step closer to God.”

Bure’s Statement Immediately Received a Lot of Attention

Bure targeted the media again in her statement, writing they were “using this opportunity to fan flames of conflict and hate.” Despite that, she shared, “I love you anyway.” She also shared love for people who “hate what I value and who are attacking me online,” as well as those she says have tried to “assassinate my character.” The Christmas movie queen also noted there was a sentiment left out of what WSJ published, which was that she encourages and supports “people of all ethnicities and identities” to be involved on-camera and off with GAF.

Within just the first hour after Bure had shared her statement, her Instagram post had over 150,000 likes and almost 15,000 comments. Plenty of the comments were from colleagues or fans who support her and love what she stands for with her faith. However, there were critical comments too.

“I could not love or admire you more. You embody grace and love and this is so well said,” wrote fellow GAF colleague Jen Lilley.

“One of the few and true I respect in Hollywood,” added another.

“I appreciate that the network you are now on has not included homosexual relationships,” noted someone else.

“Girl come on…. We all know what you meant by ‘traditional marriage.’ Quit backtracking and blaming ‘the media.’ You said what you said, nobody is twisting your words,” countered a critic.

“I see no apology for how your words caused pain to others. Whether you intended to cause that pain or not, it did. You have a platform and that should come with accountability,” another critic detailed. “It’s a shame to see this post and all you talk about it how said it made YOU and no awareness at all. You have officially lost a fan.”