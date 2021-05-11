Candace Cameron Bure Answers Questions About Lori Loughlin

Lori Loughlin was released from prison in December and just celebrate Mother’s Day with her daughters. While Hallmark viewers have been wondering if she might return to the network, Candace Cameron Bure revealed that she’s been in touch with Loughlin and they’re still friends.

Bure Said She & Loughlin Have Stayed in Touch

Bure spoke with “Daily Blast Live” and said she’s been in touch with Loughlin since she was released from prison. In the interview, Bure was asked if she’s checked in with Loughlin since she was released from prison.

Bure said: “Yes, I’ve talked to Lori many times and she’s doing well.”

In 2019, Bure told “Today” that she considers Loughlin family, EOnline reported.

“I’ve already said that we are family, and we stand by each other and pray for each other, and we’ll always be there for each other,” she said.

She’s not the only person on Hallmark standing by Loughlin. Erin Krakow has said that she wants Loughlin to return to “When Calls the Heart.”

In an interview with ET Canada, Krakow talked about how much she’d like to see Loughlin return to When Calls the Heart. She didn’t hold back on how much she liked the character of Abigail and how much she wants to see her return to Hope Valley.

When asked if there was a chance that Abigail might come back in a future season, Krakow said:

From your lips to God’s ears. I truly, truly hope so. It would make me so happy to see Abigail back in Hope Valley. And I think there are still a lot of really beautiful stories for her character to get to tell. I would welcome her back with open arms. So let’s hope.

Loughlin served two months in prison for the college admissions scandal. Her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, was sentenced to five months, which just recently ended. He was also sentenced to a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service, while Loughlin was sentenced to a $150,000 fine and 150 hours of community service.

On Mother’s Day, Olivia Jade wrote on Instagram about her mom: “you are the best. period. 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💗💗💗💗💗💜💜💜💜💜💜.”

WCTH Has Been Dropping Hints About Loughlin Returning

“When Calls the Heart” has certainly been dropping hints about Loughlin returning.

Spoilers for the season 8 finale and earlier episodes are below.

The character Henry has been talking a lot about Loughlin’s character, Abigail, lately on the show. He revealed in episode 10 that he and Abigail have been writing each other letters and he still thinks about her fondly.

Henry told Ned, “Well, when two people only see the good in one another or when one sees something in the other that he can’t remotely see in himself, I figure that’s a gift. Treasure it, Ned.”

“And you and she write so often,” Ned commented back, referring to Abigail.

“When I sit at my desk and I look out my window across at the cafe,” Henry said. “And I see her name, I’ve got nothing but regret.”

Then when the season finale aired, Henry left Hope Valley and stared pointedly at the Abigail’s Cafe sign before driving away. Many fans are convinced that he’s going to bring her back to Hope Valley.

A source close to Loughlin told People in January that Loughlin wants to return to acting, saying: “She previously expressed that she would love to act again at some point. She always loved her career. She loves filming and creating movies. The only focus right now though is to reunite with Mossimo.”

