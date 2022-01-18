Candace Cameron Bure Shares Motivation Behind ‘Love Like Jesus’ Shirt Honoring Saget

Hallmark star Candace Cameron Bure revealed a new clothing line that is inspired by Bob Saget. She first shared a photo of a sweatshirt she had custom-made online, and after many people commented about wanting a shirt of their own, she introduced the new clothing line to her followers. The design reads “Love Like Jesus Hug Like Bob Saget” and is available in several designs. After some people online expressed concern about the shirt, she also shared an alternative design created by John Mayer that did not speak about faith, and revealed on Instagram why she originally had the shirt made.

The ‘Love Like Jesus Hug Like Bob Saget’ Shirt Is Available for Purchase Online

Bure shared on her Instagram page that the “Love Like Jesus Hug Like Bob Saget” shirt is now available for purchase, thanks to The Shop Forward donating their time to make the shirt happen. The logo is available on sweatshirts, T-shirts, and hoodies.

You can purchase the shirt at HugLikeBob.com, which redirects to The Shop Forward’s webpage made especially for the new design. According to their webpage, The Shop Forward has raised more than $5 billion for charities since launching in November 2014.

The Shop Forward replied to Bure’s post, writing: “So honored to partner with you on these and spread the love + hugs ❤️❤️ & love the design you & @erinnoella came up with, too!!”

Bure shared an addendum, writing that Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo, approved of the shirts.

She wrote: “Bob’s wife @eattravelrock and his daughters are in support of this effort.”

She Shared an Alternative Shirt After Some Expressed Concern About the Design

Some people expressed concern about her shirt online, noting that Saget was a Jew and they weren’t sure that having “Jesus” on a shirt was appropriate.

Milena Georgave wrote on Instagram: “Bob Saget was Jewish, a proud Jew. Why Jesus is in there?!, what about the people that love bob saget but dont believe in jesus?”

Another person replied, “But he was Jewish.”

Another person wrote, “Bob Saget was very openly and vocally Jewish and now you’re using him to spread your Christian propaganda?!?”

Southern England Jewish Ledger reported that Saget was proud to be Jewish. He attended a Hebrew school in Norfolk called Temple Israel and studied film at Temple University. He took part in a humorous reading of the Purim story in 2021, called a “Purim Spiel,” Jewish Ledger shared.

Jewish Ledger said he once said about his faith: “I’m not the best, most observant Jewish person you’ve ever met or talked to and yet I’m Jewish and proud to be.”

After the concerns were shared online, Bure shared an alternative design that also benefited the same nonprofit.

She wrote: “In honor of @bobsaget , another beautiful sweatshirt has been made benefiting Scleroderma Research Foundation. Love you @adam.saget @johnmayer for creating this one! 100% of proceeds go to @srfcure 🙏🏻 💥Shop at Represent.com/srf 💥”

This alternative design can be purchased at Represent.com/srf. It’s called “Bob Saget Memorial Hoodie Benefiting SRF.” The design was made by Adam Saget and John Mayer.

When Mayer shared the design on Instagram, he wrote: “Bob Saget worked tirelessly to raise awareness and money for the Scleroderma Research Foundation, a cause that was so close to his heart. That’s why I asked @deansnuts and @littlepatterns to help design this hoodie to keep both his memory and the enduring fight for a cure alive. It’s available now. All proceeds go to @srfcure.”

Bure Said Her ‘Love Like Jesus’ Shirt Was Initially Made Just for Herself & Close Friends

In her first video since Saget’s death, Bure explained why she designed the shirt the way she did.

Bure said:

I was just so happy that in the shock and tragedy of all of this, something good could come out of that. And that is to raise money for Scleroderma Foundation, which was so dear to Bob’s heart… His sister…passed away from the disease years ago and he has tirelessly tried to raise money over the years and has raised millions and millions of dollars for research. Anyway, that sweatshirt I actually just had made for me and Kelly, Bob’s wife, and a few other friends. I never expected that we would so quickly have it available for many people. So that was just something I made for us. That’s why it has Jesus on it, because we love Jesus and we love Bob. But I’m also happy there’s another sweatshirt available that John Mayer helped make with his team and Bob’s family as well, that will totally benefit scleroderma. And so you guys have two options… But really just remember, you’re buying that sweatshirt is really just a donation to SRFCure.org and you get the sweatshirt as a bonus.

She went on to talk about how heartbroken she is, and how she is returning to work but her grief is still very real.

All Proceeds From Both Designs Will Benefit a Nonprofit that Saget Supported

Proceeds from the sale of both designs will benefit the Scleroderma Research Foundation. The webpage selling Bure’s shirt noted: “Wear proudly knowing you are supporting the highest quality research aimed at improved therapies and, ultimately, a cure for Scleroderma.”

You can view the Scleroderma Research Foundation’s website here. Saget was a board member of SRF. After Saget’s death, SRF announced a $1.5 million grant to match every donation made in Saget’s honor. After Saget’s sister died of Scleroderma in 1994, he began supporting the nonprofit and helping raise awareness in hopes of one day finding a cure. Scleroderma is an autoimmune disease that can cause fibrosis in organs and the skin.

The “Hug Like Jesus” design, Bure shared, was created by Erin Noel. According to Noel’s Instagram bio, she’s a celebrity and private client fashion stylist. Her bio reads: “I help develop personal style for the red carpet & beyond.”

One person asked if shoppers need to click a specific box to make sure the proceeds go to SRF. The Shop Forward replied, “No need to check any box, we are donating 100% of proceeds from each of the these items to SRF ❤️”

The Shop Forward also recently shared a sweatshirt honoring Betty White.

The shop noted: “in honor of betty & her lifelong commitment to helping animals in need, our ‘golden girls’ themed items all currently support animal rescue organizations ❤️”

The shop offers a number of Betty White-themed items, including a design that reads “Thank you for being a friend” and a design that reads “Rose. Blanche. Dorothy. Sophia.”

