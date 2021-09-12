Hallmark Star Speaks Out Against Vaccine Mandates

A Hallmark actor took to Instagram this weekend to voice concerns about COVID vaccine mandates.

Candace Cameron Bure shared a video to her Instagram story regarding a professor potentially losing their teaching position over refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine. In the story, Bure shared her own beliefs on the matter.

“I can no longer stay silent on vaccine mandates. Although I will not disclose my vaccination status to you, I am absolutely opposed to vaccine MANDATES, anywhere. We must speak up,” the “Full House” alum wrote in the now-deleted Instagram story.

In December 2020, Bure received criticism for attending caroling events hosted by her brother Kirk Cameron when California was in a state of lockdown due to COVID-19. She took to Twitter to defend herself.

“I did not attend any recent caroling events. Also, I choose to follow the greater guidelines by wearing a mask and social distance when I’m in public,” Bure tweeted.

Another Hallmark Actor Has Made Headlines Due to Vaccine Status

Laura Osnes of Hallmark’s “One Royal Holiday” and “Raise a Glass to Love” made headlines in August when she declined to perform at a benefit concert because the theater required all performers to be vaccinated. Osnes has not gotten the vaccine.

According to a no longer available Instagram post, Osnes said pulling out of the concert “was a drama-free and discrete transition.”

“I stand by the decision my husband and I, with input from our physician, have made for ourselves, our family planning, and our future,” she added.

Bure Recently Said Exercise Helps Her Combat Depression

In an interview with The Salvation Army, a charitable organization close to Bure’s heart, she spoke about how regular exercise positively contributes to her mental health.

“I not only juggle my family but also work in a lot of different capacities. It can get really difficult. The travel can get strenuous as well. I need to keep my mental health clear. Just sweating that out and all those endorphins really help me a lot. I notice a huge difference when I don’t exercise, how much it can affect me mentally and kind of deal with depression,” told Salvation Army.

Bure regularly shares videos of her working out on her Instagram page, often shouting out her trainer, Kira Stokes. Bure has an Instagram story highlight on her page labeled, “at-home fitness.”

Bure Is Doing Another Hallmark Christmas Movie

The so-called “Queen of Christmas” confirmed in an Instagram story that she’s doing another Hallmark Christmas movie this year.

According to AFCF West, the working title of the film is “The Christmas Contest.” Bure is listed as an Executive Producer on the film. Shooting will begin on September 13 and wrap on October 1.

It seems that another Hallmark fan-favorite, Lacy Chabert, is about to begin filming a new Christmas movie as well. According to the Twitter user @SleepyKittyPaw, Chabert will star in a film called “Christmas at Castle Hart,” which is set in Ireland.

West Coast Casting posted on Facebook that the film needs extras for scenes shot in Limerick and Clare.

