Candace Cameron Bure Confesses to Marital Issues

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Candace Cameron Bure admitted to having problems with her husband during quarantine. The actress spoke of the difficulties of being home together all the time without the distractions of work and travel. “We just pushed through some of the things that were eating away at us both but we just never really wanted to talk about,” Bure said. “We finally talked and you know, there’s hurt feelings for a minute,” the actress confessed, going on to say that she and her husband have worked through their issues with compromise. “And that’s what marriage is really all about, but it was kind of like thrown in your face during quarantine.

It’s not the first time that Bure has opened up about quarantine being a good opportunity to address problems in her marriage. “We were like, ‘this might be the most amount of time we’ve actually spent together in years. This is either going to make or break us.’ And you know what? It’s made us,” Bure said in November of 2020. She has also credited her Christian faith with guiding her through tough times in her marriage. “It’s always like ‘Well, let’s just go back to the bible.’ It’s the foundation for us. So it’s not about winning or losing. But doing this journey together,” says Bure.

Bure married her husband Valeri in 1996, after meeting at a hockey game in 1994. Her Full House co-star Dave Coulier introduced them. Bure has shared that that her husband, a Russian immigrant and former professional hockey player, watched Full House to learn English. The pair have three grown children together who all came home during the COVID-19 lockdown. “I am very happy that I have my kids home,” Bure told Us Weekly in April 2020.

Bure Has Defended Her Marriage in the Past

Life in the public eye often comes with criticism and Bure isn’t shy when it comes to defending her family and her marriage. After she shared an Instagram photo with her husband’s hand resting on her chest, some fans deemed the image “inappropriate.” Bure responded to the backlash, saying “I’m sorry if it offended you…I’m actually not sorry. I’m glad we have fun together after so many years. He can touch me all day long.”

While the Hallmark actress is outspoken, her husband is more reserved and doesn’t appear on social media often. As a result, Bure has affectionately dubbed him “the unicorn” as sightings of him are rare. He doesn’t even visit her on set much. Bure has admitted that her husband feels uncomfortable seeing her kiss other men in her films. “It is uncomfortable and I totally understand and respect that,” the actress has said. “He’s always held a position that ‘I don’t ever want to tell you not to or stop you from your job’ and all that but he doesn’t want to watch.”

Bure has also received backlash for using the term “submissive” to describe her role in her marriage. While a host on The View, Bure defended her word choice. “I think that a lot of people don’t understand the biblical term ‘submissive.’ My husband and I are very unified but he’s called to love me and I’m called to submit to his leadership,” said Bure.

Bure’s Son Recently Broke Off His Engagement

A question from Us Weekly correspondent Christina Garibaldi sparked an awkward revelation this week. When Garibaldi asked Bure how the planning was going for her son Lev’s wedding, Bure revealed that the engagement was off. “Sorry, you didn’t get the memo?”, Bure joked adding that ending the engagement was a “mutual decision.”

Lev Bure and his ex-fiance Taylor Hutchison announced their engagement in August 2020. The couple’s last Instagram post together was shared by Hutchison in December 2020. Bure told Us Weekly that no one was “upset or heartbroken” over the broken engagement.

