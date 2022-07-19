Candace Cameron Bure Slammed Over Instagram Post: ‘All About the Money Honey’

Hallmark star Candace Cameron Bure frequently hypes various products on her social media pages, and she often gets a mixed response about her efforts from her followers. Plenty of Bure’s 5.6 million followers gush over everything she shares and uses, while others do not shy away from criticizing various components of these posts. That was definitely the case with a July 18 Instagram post the “Fuller House” personality shared.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Product’s Pricing Blew Some Fans Away

This latest Instagram post of Bure’s focused on Lancer Skincare’s The Method Jumbo Polish. The Hallmark star urged her followers, “Don’t walk…RUN” to take advantage of a sale where Bure’s “Lancer favorite” was on sale for $85 rather than its usual $120. She also hyped the sale price for the Method Set, which is a set she’s previously shared with her millions of supporters. In the case of this polish, “Dancing with the Stars” dancer Peta Murgatroyd commented on Bure’s post and noted, “This is my favorite exfoliator… the best.” Quite a few other fans commented that they either use the product and love it, or they rushed to take advantage of the sale.

However, not everybody responded positively to Bure’s push for fans to rush out and buy this polish. “If you got it like that and need the help to stay looking young. More power to you!” quipped one critic, who also added a hashtag suggesting one had to choose between groceries or this face cream. Someone else responded, “right? Costs that much for a tank of gas! Like do I drive this week or wash my face? Must be nice.”

Bure’s Efforts Seemingly Paid Off Despite the Pushback

The pricing of the product Bure promoted was the primary criticism her followers latched onto with this Instagram post. In addition, quite a few people took the product cost issue and expanded on it. One person noted, “These celebrities are so out of touch,” and another wrote, “Yours is all about the money! Selling expensive cosmetics, clothes, wine….All about the money honey….how sad.” Another Redditor detailed that Bure was “back to milking your fan base out of their hard earned money.”

One fan acknowledged this is Bure’s “job,” but noted a distinction between how the Hallmark star promotes the products versus how she could. “And then the reminder of the great financial divide. I can’t imagine, even if I got super wealthy, I’d ever forget that $85 is a full day’s wages at minimum wage. And many of us work 2 jobs.” The commenter continued, “I just wish there was a way for you to also let us know that you KNOW we can’t all afford such things.”

It did not appear that Bure responded to any of the comments left on the Instagram post, either the positive ones or the negative responses. Despite the many critics who shared their thoughts on this particular Instagram post, it appeared Bure’s efforts had the intended impact. In less than a day, many fans noted the product already seemed to be sold out.