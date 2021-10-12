Candace Cameron Bure Shares Update on Her Mother’s Cancer Diagnosis

Hallmark star Candace Cameron Bure recently shared an update on her mother’s cancer diagnosis. She’s not the only Hallmark star whose mom is currently battling cancer. Cameron Mathison’s mother is also dealing with a cancer diagnosis of her own.

Her Mom Was Diagnosed with Breast Cancer

In an Instagram story, Bure revealed that her mom had been diagnosed with breast cancer this year.

She wrote, “My mom was diagnosed with breast cancer this year. She had two surgeries and radiation and so far so good. I will never miss an appointment again.”

Her photo was shared with the caption “Mammogram Time” for breast cancer awareness month.

Bure hasn’t shared many details beyond that post about her mom’s cancer diagnosis.

Barbara Cameron Is a Published Author

Barbara Cameron is a published author with a thriving career of her own. She wrote a series of “Hearts of Lancaster County” books, including “The Amish Baby Finds a Home,” “The Amish Midwife’s Hope,” and a new book coming out in April 2022 called “The Amish Farmer’s Proposal.”

She also wrote the “Quilts of Lancaster County” book series, the “Harvest of Hope” series of books, and the “Stitches in Time” series of books.

Her Amazon bio reads: “Barbara Cameron has a heart for writing about the spiritual values and simple joys of the Amish. She is the best-selling author of more than 40 fiction and nonfiction books, three nationally televised movies, and the winner of the first Romance Writers of America Golden Heart Award. Her books have been nominated for Carol Awards and the Inspirational Reader’s Choice Award from RWA’s Faith, Hope, and Love chapter. Barbara resides in Jacksonville, Florida.”

She’s also a member of the PB Speakers Bureau and has four children, including Candace Cameron Bure and Kirk Cameron. She wrote a biographical book called “A Full House of Growing Pains,” about her journey raising children who were Hollywood stars.

Barbara Cameron once said about the book: “It wasn’t my idea to write it! A few years ago, Ray Comfort, Kirk’s ministry partner, kept telling me, ‘Barbara, you should write a book! You have so many great stories to tell about how you kept your children grounded while living in the world of Hollywood,'” CBN News reported.

She and her husband, Robert, now have 16 grandchildren. According to Cameron’s Instagram, she’s also a YL Essential Oils distributor and also a distributor for ColorStreet nails.

She also models her daughter’s QVC clothing line.

She wrote on Instagram: “Ever her mama can wear her clothing!!”

Candace Cameron Bure once shared on Facebook about her mom: “I’m so blessed God chose you to be my mom, I couldn’t have asked for a better one. You’re a Godly example, a warrior and the most loving, open-hearted woman I know. I love you.”

Candace Cameron Bure has three children: Maksim, Lev, and Natasha. Her sister Melissa has five children, her sister Bridgette has three, and her brother Kirk has six children, Feeling the Vibe reported.

