Candace Cameron Bure Says New Movie Opportunity Is ‘A Dream Come True’

Hallmark star Candace Cameron Bure recently shared on social media that she has a new movie opportunity that she’s really excited about. In fact, she added, it’s a dream come true for her.

Bure Did Voiceover Work for a ‘Big Animated Movie’

In an Instagram story, Bure revealed to her fans that she has finished doing voiceover work for a “big animated movie” that is a dream come true for her. She added that she’s not allowed to share more details yet, but she’s really excited about the opportunity.

“I just did voiceover work for a new animated movie,” Bure told her followers. “A big animated movie and I can’t wait to share with you when I’m allowed to share it with you. But I’m on just a pumped-up, energetic high because this has been like a dream come true. So I can’t wait for you guys to see it and when I can talk about it.”

She Also Thanked Her Followers for Their Support After Her ‘Today’ Interview

Bure then took a moment to thank her followers for supporting her after her interview on “Today.”

“Thank you for all of your beautiful messages too regarding my interview on the Today show,” she said. “And by the way, I have saved the texts, from Bob in terms of screenshotting them and emailing them to me, but I still just want his texts in my feed forever. And fear they will go away that way, but I do have copies of them. … I’ll see you on here more often. … On to the second half of my day!”

Bure was referring to an interview with Hoda Kotb where she talked about the last texts that she and Bog Saget exchanged. You can read the details in Heavy’s story here.

She Said She Was Happy GAC Family Is Now Airing ‘Full House’

On the same day, Bure also shared an Instagram story expressing how excited she was that “Full House” is now airing on GAC Family. The series returned airing encores on the network on February 7.

“I just saw that Full House is coming back to cable TV,” she said on Instagram. “It makes me so happy and Bob’s legacy lives on and all the good lessons on ‘Full House’ live on. So if you are on cable television, not streaming, I think it might still be on Hulu or Netflix. But you can go to your cable provider and find out what channel GACTV is on so that you can watch it with your kids. And I think it’s airing in the mornings maybe before school. Or maybe you can DVR it. This really makes me so happy. … This is like another little bright spot in the day. And so many people have asked too. Just because it’s been on for 35 years and then it goes in and out of cable and streaming, so it is finally back on cable. Yay! And thanks GAC TV!”

To find out what channel GAC Family is on near you, you can check out Heavy’s story here.

