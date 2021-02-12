Candace Cameron Bure Launches Secret New Aurora Teagarden Page

In celebration of her new Aurora Teagarden movie coming to Hallmark in March, Candace Cameron Bure just launched a new Aurora Teagarden Instagram account. So far, she’s only announced the new account in an Instagram Story, where she shared the news in a whisper while the actors filmed scenes for the new movie. On the new page, she and other actors will share behind-the-scenes stories along with scoops and updates about the new movie and the series overall.

She Announced the New Instagram Page While the Cast Was Filming the Movie

She made the announcement on her Instagram Story the same day that her new movie, How to Con a Con, was announced. She shared the news while they were filming the movie.

Bure said in her announcement: “Hi, it’s Aurora. They’re rolling right now so I’m whispering. But, I made a new little Aurora Teagarden Instagram and all of our cast members have access to it and are going to upload all of their stuff. So if you want more behind-the-scenes footage or photos that are just Aurora, follow us there. I will tag it here.”

Bure’s new page is called AuroraTeagardenMysteries and the link is here.

The New Page Should Not Be Confused with a Similarly-Named Page that Has Nudity on the First Photo

Bure’s new page should not be confused with the Instagram page simply called Aurora Teagarden, which contains a nude drawing on its most recent post which reads: “Nudity empowers some. Modesty empowers some.” That account seems to be focused on supporting and empowering women, but it’s a very different page from Bure’s Aurora Teagarden Mystery page and is not related to the series. It has several drawings with nudity and profanity that Aurora fans might not want to see.

The New Page Has Under 3,000 Subscribers So Far

This account is brand new and has under 3,000 subscribers as of the time of this article’s publication. So if you visit and subscribe, you’ll be one of the first to get scoops on the new movie, see Bure’s updates, and interact with cast members who post there.

The account currently has a new Instagram Story from Bure thanking fans for following her over to the new page.

She said: “It’s me again. And now I’m on the Aurora Teagarden page! Thanks for following us here. And hopefully…everyone’s gonna just participate in this and we’ll have more fun with Aurora Teagarden Mysteries stuff for you.

The page only has six posts so far as of the time of publication. One is a promotional poster and the others are behind the scenes photos from filming.

She shared a photo of Aurora typing on a very tiny computer.

Then there’s this one of Aurora investigating her case.

This adorable photo shows Nick and Roe together, looking positively in love.

And then there’s a photo that she tagged “Cold Feet and a Cold Case.”

She also shared a funny behind-the-scenes video on the account two days before announcing it was officially available for fans. The video shows her with the director, and then her and Niall Matter joking around with him as they prepare to film a scene in a car. The video gives you a good sense of what goes into making even the simplest of scenes.

You can see the video here while it’s still available.

