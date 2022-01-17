Candace Cameron Bure Reveals New Sweatshirt Honoring Bob Saget & Her Faith

Candace Cameron Bure revealed in a new social media post that the week after Bob Saget’s death was one of the “hardest weeks of my life.” The Hallmark star also shared that she had worked with a friend to have a very special sweatshirt made in Saget’s honor that reflected both her faith and her love for her TV dad.

Her New Sweatshirt Shares Her Love for Bob Saget

In an Instagram post, Bure revealed that she had a new sweatshirt made that reads: “Love like Jesus, hug like Bob Saget.”

Bure said she had the sweatshirt made and “I think it sums everything up just right.”

She said she worked with Erin Noel to design the sweatshirt. According to Noel’s Instagram bio, she’s a celebrity and private client fashion stylist. Her bio reads: “I help develop personal style for the red carpet & beyond.”

She shared Bure’s post on her Instagram story, writing “#LoveLikeJesus #HugLikeBobSaget.”

The sweatshirt isn’t available for purchase yet, but Noel wrote on her Instagram story that they are working on having it available for sale in a way with “100% of the proceeds benefitting SRF.org. Keep you posted!!!”

SRF.org is the Smith Richardson Foundation, so it’s likely that she was actually referring to SRFCure.org, the Scleroderma Research Foundation that Saget personally supported.

Bure Said ‘One of the Hardest Weeks of My Life’ Was Also Beautiful Because of Family & Friends

In her Instagram post, Bure continued, writing that one of the toughest weeks of her life was also beautiful because of close family and friends. She spent some time with Dave Coulier, who played Joey on “Full House” and “Fuller House.”

She wrote: “Yesterday was a better day. We walked, we laughed, we reminisced. @dcoulier and @melissacoulier , I ♥️you. I think that’s all you’ll hear from me again. I love you. Don’t be annoyed 😂.”

Dave Coulier shared the same photo on Instagram and wrote, “Sharing a funny story, laughing and reminiscing about Bob. Candace’s shirt sums it up perfectly: ‘Love like Jesus. Hug like Bob Saget.’ @candacecbure @eattravelrock

📸@melissacoulier”

Many people commented that they wanted the sweatshirt and hoped to be able to purchase it soon.

Coulier had previously shared on Instagram about Saget: “I met Bob when I was 18 years old. I didn’t know then that two, struggling standup comics would end up being brothers forever. I wish I could lean on you right now through all these tears. I love you.”

Melissa Coulier wrote, “A loss too big to express. The capacity in which he loved was unmatched. Every text or conversation he had to be the last one to say “I love you”, even if it was already said. Bob, we’ll be holding your girls and lady extra tight for you. I love you.”

Bure has shared a few posts about Saget recently.

In one post, she wrote: “Why’d you have to leave us so soon? We are all family, but you were the glue… You taught me to feel deeply at such a young age. You were never afraid or ashamed to share your emotions, to cry, to love, to laugh and say it out loud. We’ve always been so deeply connected since the day we met when I was 10 years old… There will never be another like you. I wish you could see the outpouring of love you have.”

