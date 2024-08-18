Candace Cameron Bure Reveals Surprise Reunion with Niall Matter

Candace Cameron Bure and Niall Matter just shared on their Instagram Stories that they spent time together on August 18. Now fans are wondering if this was simply a fun outing between friends or if their get-together might indicate a future collaboration of some sort. Matter has not yet appeared in a Hallmark movie in 2024.

Bure Posted a Photo with Matter & He Reshared It

Bure posted a photo with Matter on her Instagram Story on August 18, writing: “Guess who I got to visit with today?!! So happy to see my buddy @officiallyniallmatter.” Matter reshared the post on his own Instagram Story without additional comment.

After sharing that photo, Bure posted a picture and a video to her Instagram Story from a walk in a park.

As of the time of this article’s publication, neither Bure nor Matter have indicated the reason that they got together.

Bure and Matter were co-stars in the “Aurora Teagarden” franchise before Bure left Hallmark for Great American Family. Matter hasn’t indicated any interest in doing the same. In late 2022, Matter said that he was happy with Hallmark’s new direction.

In an interview with Media Village, Matter said at the time: “As an actor, an artist, and somebody that’s always very happy working with Hallmark as a company, I’m excited about the scripts I see come through. They’re evolving, and the brand is something I’m excited to be a part of. I like the direction these scripts are heading in, and it’s been great getting the opportunity to sink my teeth into different types of work within the company.”

On the same day that Bure shared her photo with Matter, Matter reshared videos on his Instagram Story from @thanku.ca that he was tagged in. One caption read: “Settle down this isn’t the thunderbirds @officiallyniallmatter.” This was a reference to his Hallmark movie “Come Fly With Me,” which featured the Thunderbirds. A second video he reshared on his Instagram Story from thanku.ca was captioned: “When the seat meat @officiallyniallmatter has better cross check than the pilot.”

Matter Has Not Appeared in a 2024 Hallmark Movie Yet, But He’s Part of Hallmark’s Christmas Experience

Matter was in four Hallmark projects in 2023, according to IMDb. They included “Come Fly With Me” with Heather Hemmens, a cameo in “The Santa Summit,” “Holiday Hotline” with Emily Tennant, and “Family History Mysteries: Buried Past” with Janel Parrish. In 2022 he was also in multiple Hallmark films: “When I Think of Christmas,” “The Secrets of Bella Vista,” “Rip in Time,” and a film in the “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries” franchise.

As of the time of this article’s publication, Matter has not appeared in a 2024 Hallmark film and has not been listed as part of the 2024 Hallmark Christmas movies that have been announced so far. This has caused fans to wonder where he is.

In a public Hallmark Facebook group, one fan recently asked why Matter hasn’t been in a 2024 Hallmark movie yet. No one had an answer, although some replies expressed concern and hope that he would return soon.

Matter is still participating in Hallmark activities, even if he’s not scheduled for a movie yet. On May 16, he shared on Instagram that he would be attending Hallmark’s Christmas Experience.

Matter will be in Kansas City for the Hallmark event during its fourth week, December 20-22.

On June 14, he also shared that he’d be participating in RomaDrama’s Halloween & Harvest Festival on October 31-November 3. (This is not a Hallmark-sponsored event, but other Hallmark stars are also participating.)

