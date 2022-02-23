Candace Cameron Bure on if This Was the Last ‘Aurora Teagarden’ Movie

Hallmark’s latest “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries” movie just premiered on Sunday, February 20. This was the 18th movie in the series, and fans are already wondering if there will be a new installment. Candace Cameron Bure recently answered the question on her Instagram story.

Bure Said She Hopes This Isn’t the Last Movie

On her Instagram Story, Bure answered questions about the new “Aurora Teagarden” movie, including revealing why Niall Matter (Nick) had such a thick beard for the movie. She was also asked if this might be the last movie in the “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries” series.

“Will this be the last Aurora Teagarden? We hope not! We absolutely hope not,” Bure replied.

However, she also didn’t have any more details than that, and was not able to share that they’re filming a new movie yet. In the past, Bure has sometimes already been hard at work on a new movie by the time one of the installments aired. But that’s not always the case.

So, unfortunately, it looks like fans are going to have to wait longer before they know if Hallmark is going to film another movie in the series.

Lexa Doig Revealed Whether This Was Her Favorite Movie in the Series

Lexa Doig also answered questions about the movie on her Instagram story, including whether or not this was her favorite movie in the series so far.

“This one was, yes, because it was fun to see Sally and Aurora as teenagers, and it was particularly fun to see Sally and Aurora played by our daughters Natasha and Mia,” she said. “That’s probably why this one was my favorite. But they were all really fun to film.”

She said it was fun watching Mia Shanks step into her world.

“My daughter’s not an actor…” Doig said. “So for her to step into my shoes for a little bit was really cool… And it was really awesome to see her just shine. I was really happy about that.”

She also answered whether her character, Sally, might ever find a love interest of her own.

“I think that’s more a Jim Head question,” she said, referring to the producer. “And also there’s a running gag on set that Sally just has a terrible man picker… So I think that it would be great if Sally just ended up with a house full of cats…”

Here’s the lineup of all the Aurora Teagarden movies that have filmed so far:

A Bone to Pick: 2015

Real Murders: 2015

Three Bedrooms, One Corpse: 2016

The Julius House: 2016

Dead Over Heels: 2017

A Bundle of Trouble: 2017

Last Scene Alive: 2018

Reap What You Sew: 2018

The Disappearing Game: 2018

A Game of Cat and Mouse: 2019

An Inheritance to Die For: 2019

A Very Foul Play: 2019

Heist and Seek: 2020

Reunited and It Feels So Deadly: 2020

How to Con a Con: 2021

Cold Feet & a Cold Case renamed Til Death Do Us Part: June 2021

Honeymoon, Honeymurder: August 2021

Haunted by Murder: February 2022

