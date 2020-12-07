Candace Cameron Bure Opens Up About Her Sex Life

Candace Cameron Bure, a leading actor on The Hallmark Channel, says she is trying to be more candid and open about her sex life. She’s speaking out against what she describes as criticism and stigma within the Christian community.

She Said Sex in Marriage Needs To Be Celebrated & Is Not Shameful

In an interview with the Confessions of a Crappy Christian Podcast, Bure said that she’d been married for 24 years and still got criticism when she posted a photo on Instagram in September that showed her husband, Valeri Bure, with his hand on her breast, E Online reported.

Bure said about all the criticism: “You know what guys? I’ve been married for 24 years. I’m a Christian, my husband’s a Christian, and I’m really proud that we’ve managed to stay married for 24 years… The fact that we have fun and we flirt together, this is part of what makes our marriage work and why I’m not bored. And this is something to be celebrated.”

She said the topic of sex has just been too stigmatized in the Christian community.

“Sometimes there’s a skew about sex within the Christian community that I get really sad about,” she said. “Sex needs to be celebrated within marriage. It’s not to be shameful.”

You can listen to her podcast interview here or below.

Bure said she believes Christians should be more open, People reported.

“Sex doesn’t stop once you get married,” she said. “Sex is the blessing of marriage and I hate when Christians are like, ‘No, you have to pretend like you’ve never had sex, and we only know that you’ve had sex three times because you’ve had three children.'”

She Speaks Candidly About Sex with Her Children

Bure said she speaks openly with her children (Maksim, 18, Lev, 20, and Natasha, 22) about sex, People reported. She said: “As a mom, I have already tried to have my influence with my kids to be like, ‘Dude, once you’re married, have fun! This is the blessing of it and it’s great.”

She said they’re OK with how open she is unless she says something embarrassing.

She joked: “My kids are like, ‘Mom, why did you pop up on Daily Mail? Why did you pop up on this? And I’m like, ‘I’m so sorry, honey!’ Sometimes I just say things and I don’t mean for it to become a headline.”

She said that sex is indeed private, but there’s a disconnect once a Christian gets married. She commented, “Yes, it’s something that’s very private, but there’s sometimes a disconnect when you’re told to hold off your sexuality but then all of a sudden become a sexual person within marriage.”

She said she’s always been open about those topics, and her friends, children, and her husband know that, People reported.

Bure just appeared in a new Hallmark Christmas movie called If I Only Had Christmas. She also hosted Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas preview that looked ahead at all the channel’s movies for the 2020 Christmas season.

READ NEXT: Where Was Hallmark’s Rome in Love Filmed?