Celebrities Praise Candace Cameron Bure Amid JoJo Siwa Saga: ‘Truly an Inspiration’

As Candace Cameron Bure navigated an intense firestorm this past week, the GAC Family and Hallmark star received a flood of support from colleagues. The drama came when “So You Think You Can Dance” judge JoJo Siwa revealed she considered Bure to be the “rudest” celebrity she had ever met. Bure was able to connect with Siwa on the phone after a few days of chaos, and the GAC Media star shared some of the details with her fans. The Instagram post recapping that phone conversation was flooded with support for Bure, and many of the notes were from fellow entertainers.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fellow Celebrities Showered Bure With Love

Almost immediately after Bure posted her video on Instagram, detailing her call with Siwa, comments flooded in. “I love you,” fellow GAC Family star Jen Lilley wrote, and Jana Kramer wrote the same in a separate comment. Jill Wagner, who had worked both on Hallmark and GAC projects, commented, “You are all love @candacecbure. No one is perfect and to be reduced to a single moment in one’s life is never fair. I’m glad you guys had a chat and all is well.”

“Beverly Hills, 90210” star Tori Spelling gushed over Bure in her comment. “@candacecbure you are officially my spirit animal! So eloquently put. I’m sitting here crying watching this video. Rings sooooo true. You are truly an inspiration! Love u. Xo.”

Bure Received Thousands of Positive Comments

Bure also got a sweet comment from someone whose opinion likely meant a great deal to her: Bob Saget’s wife, Kelly Rizzo. As many fans know, Saget was a cherished friend and mentor of Bure’s for decades, beginning when she started on “Full House” as a child. His death in January rocked Bure, and it seems she has remained close to Rizzo in the months since then. “Haha geez Candace! Why are you so mean!?!? (jk you’re the best ever…so crazy you even had to spill all the tea..if that’s how the kids say it these days).”

There were some signs of support from “Dancing with the Stars” personalities, where Bure competed during Season 18, and from several other reality television personalities. “Little People, Big World” stars Tori Roloff and Amy Roloff both shared their support, with Tori noting, “This makes me respect and love you even more.”

Some celebrities, and fans, recounted times they met Bure over the years and noted how sweet she had been. Bristol Palin shared she had met the “Fuller House” star outside an NYC hotel some years ago. “I was starstruck and had to say hi, you were one of the absolute KINDEST people I have ever met.”

Nearly 225,000 people “liked” Bure’s post and 10,500 people commented on it. The vast majority of the notes appeared to be from Bure supporters, and some took some digs at Siwa. While that may have been the case with this post, that has not necessarily been the case with other recent Instagram posts of Bure’s. It appears the drama is subsiding, though, and Bure is likely eager to get back to her regular types of social media posts again.