Candace Cameron Bure Put on Blast by ‘The Masked Singer’ Fans

Candace Cameron Bure made some fans of The Masked Singer quite angry last week when she revealed a spoiler about one of the singer’s identities. She put a spoiler alert before her Instagram video, but it wasn’t enough to save the Hallmark star from quite a bit of anger from fans.

This article has spoilers for last week’s episode of The Masked Singer and Squiggly Monster’s identity.

Candace Cameron Bure Revealed the Identity of Squiggly Monster

In an Instagram story on Wednesday night last week, Candace Cameron Bure excitedly revealed that she knew the identity of Squiggly Monster from The Masked Singer, Outsider reported. She included a large “Spoiler Alert” sticker on her Instagram story and also told viewers: “Who watches The Masked Singer? If you do, spoiler alert, fast forward. Spoiler alert.”

You can see a YouTube video of that moment below. She clearly said “spoiler alert” before revealing that Bob Saget was Squiggly Monster, but some fans were still angry.

I texted to Masked Singer in the Middle while he sang | Bob The Masked Singer reveal | Candace BureI texted to Masked Singer in the Middle while he sang | Bob Saget The Masked Singer reveal | Candace Cameron Bure #TheMaskedSinger #CandaceCameron 2020-11-09T18:16:54Z

She said she could identify who the singer was from the second note that he sang in his very first song.

“It was so fun,” she said, adding that she texted Fuller House colleague in the middle of the song. “I know his voice,” she said, laughing.

She added that she had been keeping the secret for a whole week.

“Unfortunately, he was eliminated tonight,” she said in her video. “Which was undeserved. He was so good… But now I can say it! Oh, I was hoping you’d go all the way.”

Outsider reported that in a later Instagram story, Cameron Bure said that she had gotten a lot of backlash on social media despite her spoiler warning.

“I’m going to blame it on the election, but people are just mean tonight,” she said.

She also said that some followers told her to “get a life” over her excitement about The Masked Singer, Good Housekeeping reported.

Saget Said He Denied to Cameron Bure at the Time That He Was the Singer

Bob Saget on Which 'Fuller House' Co-Star Guessed His Secret Identity on ‘The Masked Singer’ET spoke with actor Bob Saget after he was eliminated from Wednesday night's episode of 'The Masked Singer' on Fox. Exclusives from #ETonline : https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQwITQ__CeH2Y_7g2xeiNDa0vQsROQQgv 2020-11-06T15:30:00Z

Saget told Entertainment Weekly that Cameron Bure had figured it out, but he denied it. He said he wrote her back, saying: “No, and I don’t know what you’re talking about, Candace. Love you.”

Saget explained that he had signed a legal document that he couldn’t tell anyone. John Stamos knew because he was going to be in the next week’s clue if Saget had gone forward in the show.

The Squiggly Monster Is Revealed As Bob Saget | Season 4 Ep. 6 | THE MASKED SINGERBob Saget is behind the mask! Don't miss all-new episodes every WED at 8/7c on FOX! Subscribe now for more The Masked Singer clips: https://fox.tv/Subscribe_TheMaskedSinger Watch more videos from The Masked Singer: http://fox.tv/TheMaskedSingerSeason4 Catch full episodes now: https://fox.tv/maskedsingeryt Like The Masked Singer on Facebook: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_FB Follow The Masked Singer on Twitter: https://fox.tv/TheMaskedSinger_TW Follow The Masked… 2020-11-05T02:00:10Z

Before Squiggly Monster’s appearance, based on clues in a sneak peek episode, some fans thought the identity was going to be Jodie Sweetin. Redditor TheCloudsLookLikeYou posted a thread on The Masked Singer subreddit talking about the clues in-depth and why they thought the clues pointed to Sweetin, another Fuller House star. One guess was that the reference to a dog’s birthday party might have pointed to a dog’s birthday party that Sweetin’s character Stephanie had thrown on Full House. Fans also guessed that the clue about the appendages might be related to the lyrics for Full House.

Those guesses were close, but not quite right, as the answer ended up being Saget, who played Stephanie’s father on the show.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s 2020 Countdown to Christmas Schedule