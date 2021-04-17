Candace Cameron Bure Makes Announcement On Instagram

Candace Cameron Bure made a big announcement on Instagram this week. The actress is launching her own clothing line on QVC on April 19th. “The Candace Cameron Bure Clothing line has been created and curated to bring my personal style home to YOU,” Bure wrote in her social media announcement. She also teased that more details would be released soon and encouraged fans to follow the new account @candacecameronbureclothing.

Pre-sales have already begun for some items of the collection including a sun-kissed tee, cropped jeans, and a woven Midi skirt. “It’s actually happening and I can finally tell you guys (yes I’m screaming)!”, Bure wrote on social media. Her daughter Natasha modeled a Pepsum blouse and cuffed denim shorts from the line in a recent Instagram post.

A fashion line seems like the next logical move for the Hallmark actress whose book titled Staying Stylish: Cultivating a Confident Look, Style, and Attitude was released in 2017. “I believe inner beauty is most important, and Candace Cameron Bure Clothing is simply an outward reflection of the beauty you carry on the inside,” says Bure. The line carries a wide range of sizing options, from extra extra small to plus size options. Petite sizes are also available for shorter women (Bure herself is 5’2”). “I have a little journal of goals that I’ve had for at least 15 years, and it has all the things I’ve dreamed of doing in my life, and having my own clothing line is one of them,” the actress says.

Bure’s Past Collaborations With QVC

The Candace Cameron Bure Clothing line is not Bure’s first partnership with QVC. This week’s announcement is simply the latest chapter in an extensive partnership with the home shopping network. Her home goods collection, Candace Cameron Bure – For the Home, features candles and other pieces of home decor.

Bure has also teamed up with QVC to promote their line of Dr. Lancer skin care products. “If you follow me on social media, you know I wouldn’t promote something I don’t use in my real life,” she has said. Bure swears by Dr. Harold Lancer, the dermatologist behind the skin care line. She credits his products with getting her skin camera-ready again after taking time off from acting to be a stay-at home mom. “Dr. Lancer transformed my skin with the Lancer Method of Polish, Cleanse, and Nourish. My skin was smoother, softer, and brighter,” says Bure.

Bure’s Other Business Ventures

“A fun fact about me is that I wear a lot of different hats,” Bure writes on her website. “Yes, I am an actress. I am also a wife, mother of three, producer, director, business woman.” The Hallmark star is also a best-selling author. Her latest children’s book, Candace’s Playful Puppy, tells the familiar tale of a child getting a new pet without fully understanding how much responsibility comes along with the fetch and snuggles. In an interview on KTLA 5 Morning News, Bure explained that the theme of the book is faithfulness. “Candace has to learn to be faithful in taking care of her dog and training him and feeding him,” said Bure.

In addition to the children’s book genre, Bure has also penned several lifestyle books, including Kind Is The New Classy and Dancing Through Life. The outspokenly Christian actress also partnered with DaySpring to release her own line of bibles with an easy-to-understand New Living translation and an introduction letter from Bure herself. “My faith is really the foundation of who I am,” Bure said while a guest on the podcast Confessions of a Crappy Christian.

What Can We Expect From The Candace Cameron Bure Clothing line?

In an interview with WWD, Bure said the collection will be stylish but modest, reflecting her Christian values. Perhaps some of Bure’s favorite style tips from her book Staying Stylish, such as statement coats, will also carry over. The full collection will be available at Midnight EST on April 19th.

