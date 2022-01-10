Candace Cameron Bure Shares Moving Tribute to Bob Saget After Death

Hallmark star Candace Cameron Bure shared her first reaction online to Bob Saget’s death. Saget died unexpectedly at the age of 65, leaving friends, colleagues, and fans shocked at the news.

Candace Cameron Bure Said: ‘I Have No Words’

Saget played Bure’s father on “Full House” and “Fuller House.” When Saget and Bure began starring in “Full House” together, Bure was only 11, Fox News reported. In her first online post after news broke about Saget’s death, Bure said on Twitter that she had no words and didn’t know what she should say.

I don’t know what to say 💔. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much. — Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) January 10, 2022

She wrote: "I don't know what to say 💔. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I've ever known in my life. I loved him so much."

She only posted the message on Facebook and did not have a similar post on Instagram or Facebook as of the time of this article’s publication. Her last post on Instagram was shared the day before, when she and her daughter, Nathasha Bure, shared photos from her new QVC clothing line.

Saget and Bure were close. In April, when some of Bure’s fans accused her of being fake, Saget quickly came to her defense. Bure had appeared on his “Here for You Podcast” and said some people think her cheerful attitude isn’t real, Fox News reported.

Saget replied: “When you are doing anything, you don’t phone it in. You’re a businesswoman. You sell things and you try to put your branding on it. That means something to you. You’re not going to sell something that doesn’t mean anything to you, and you’re not faking.”

Saget also shared that when Bure first started on “Full House,” she already had a positive glow about her, Today reported.

He said: “You had a very positive glow about you, period. That’s what you were like. And that doesn’t mean you don’t become a teenager and go through the stuff that girls and women and men and boys go through. You know, you’re a positive person. So if you’re perky, it’s because you’re excited and/or you’ve had a lot of caffeine.”

Bure, in turn, told Safet that he was a sensitive, emotional person whose acting comes from the heart, Today reported.

She said: “You’re one of the most emotional people that I know, and one of the most sensitive people that I know, in my life,” Bure replied. “So your acting has always come from that. It’s always been so grounded and real, and you have always pulled from your heart strings … You are so accessible to all of those emotions, and that’s why we connected. … We bounced off each other well.”

In June 2021, Bure revealed on Instagram that Saget and Lori Loughlin were with her when she first met her husband. She wrote, in part: “Thank you @dcoulier for taking me to my first hockey game. Thank you Lori for being my wing woman and thank you @bobsaget for watching out for me like a dad 😉.”

John Stamos Also Tweeted About Saget’s Death

I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022

John Stamos, who starred in "Full House" with Bure and Saget, also tweeted about Saget's death.

Saget’s Cause of Death Is Unknown

Saget’s cause of death is currently unknown. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department tweeted that there were no signs of foul play and no signs of drug use. He was found unresponsible in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando.