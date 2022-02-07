Candace Cameron Bure: Religious Differences Drew Her & Bob Saget Closer

Hallmark star Candace Cameron Bure revealed in an interview with Hoda Kotb on “Today” that despite her religious differences with Bob Saget actually helped the two of them become closer.

Saget died unexpectedly at the age of 65. He played Bure’s father on “Full House” and “Fuller House.” He was found unresponsive in a hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando.

They Differed Quite a Bit in Their Political & Religious Beliefs, She Said

In her interview on “Today,” Bure revealed that although they differed quite a bit in their political and religious beliefs, it actually helped make them closer, Yahoo! Life reported.

She said that Saget’s stand-up comedy wasn’t family friendly, but she could still understand his humor and “the real heart behind the person.”

She said:

If people see Bob’s standup, it’s not family friendly standup. So there would always be a question, like, how can you guys be friends? And its like, well, I grew up with Bob so I understand his sense of humor. I too have a sense of humor. But I can also separate that person that’s on the stage making jokes to get the laugh, and the real heart behind a person and their love and their friendship and their kindness.

Bure said that Saget would sometimes invite her to standup events, but then warn her that she really shouldn’t come.

She said, “He would invite me to things all the time in the standup world but then say, ‘You’re invited but don’t come. Don’t come because I know you. This will cross a line for you. You’re not gonna enjoy it, you’re not gonna laugh, so, like, I love you. You can come if you want to, but don’t come.’”

She added that Saget was the type of person who would drop anything to help a friend, without hesitation.

“And you didn’t even have to be his best friend for him to do that,” she said on “Today.” “I mean, that’s how huge his heart was. There are very few friends in life like that and that’s the hardest part of the loss. It’s that friendship that’s unconditional. It’s a lifetime. But I guess our lifetime is finished on earth for now.”

Saget Was Proud to Be Jewish & Bure Often Shares Her Christian Beliefs

Bure is a Christian and Saget was Jewish. Southern England Jewish Ledger reported that Saget was proud to be Jewish. He attended a Hebrew school in Norfolk called Temple Israel and studied film at Temple University. He took part in a humorous reading of the Purim story in 2021, called a “Purim Spiel,” Jewish Ledger shared.

Jewish Ledger reported that Saget once said about his faith: “I’m not the best, most observant Jewish person you’ve ever met or talked to and yet I’m Jewish and proud to be.”

As for Bure, she’s not shy about sharing how proud she is to be a Christian. In February 2021, she released a Bible with Dayspring that quickly became a bestseller. The Bible was called One Step Closer and it’s in the New Living Translation.

“This one I specifically…designed and created it for new believers or people who just haven’t picked up the Bible in a long time and it feels overwhelming,” she said on an Instagram story.

In August 2021, after people were killed in Afghanistan, she shared how heartbroken she was and then she spoke of her faith, which she said gives her strength.

READ NEXT: Hallmark’s February 2022 Movie Lineup