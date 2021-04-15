Candace Cameron Bure Is Called Fake By Fans

Candace Cameron Bure had some words this week for fans who have called her “fake” in comments online. In an April 12th podcast interview with her Full House co-star Bob Saget, she expressed her feelings about some fans assuming her upbeat personality is all for show. Bure asked her former TV dad to weigh in on the real her, asking “for those people that think because I am a happy, positive person, that I must be a fake person, would you say that’s true or false?” Saget came to her defense saying, “you’re the opposite of fake.”

The comedian and host of the Bob Saget’s Here for You podcast continued to affirm that Bure’s bubbly personality is genuine by joking, “You’re a positive person. So if you’re perky, it’s because you’re excited and/or you’ve had a lot of caffeine.” He also highlighted Bure’s all-business attitude on set, saying “You can be a tough customer sometimes ’cause you are like, ‘can we just get this done?”

Bure says that she doesn’t typically let negative comments from fans get her down, but once in awhile she feels the need to set the record straight. The recent interview with Saget isn’t the first time she’s spoken out about public criticism.

Bure Has Addressed Her Haters Before

In January of this year, the Hallmark actress got some heat for following certain Instagram accounts, namely U.S. politicians on both sides of the political aisle. After reading comments from fans saying they were going to unfollow her for supporting certain accounts, Bure spoke up. “I want to know what’s going on in the world. I want to hear different sides of the argument,” the actress said, adding that “follows on Twitter or Instagram do not equal endorsements.”

Although Bure is not shy about discussing her Christian faith, she prefers to leave politics at home. “Not because I don’t believe that my viewpoints and opinions are important but I would much rather share Jesus with people,” the Full House star told Fox News.

Bure has also been criticized for her family’s conduct during California’s COVID-19 stay-at-home mandate. In December 2020, her brother Kirk Cameron was criticized for hosting prayer events where mask wearing was optional. Although Bure was not present, she received secondary backlash. She tweeted about the public’s response saying, “I don’t appreciate the vile tweets about my family. I believe respectful dialogue is the key to being heard. Stay safe.”

The Hallmark Star Admits She Isn’t Perfect

Although Bure attests that her all-smiles persona is the real deal, she’s been open about losing her cool in the past. In a recent interview with Vogue Mexico, the actress copped to having bad days, like one incident where she lost her patience with a bakery employee. She needed a birthday cake last minute, and when an employee told her they had none left in stock, she declared that the bakery had permanently lost her business and left.

The next day, Bure went back and found the same employee she had yelled at. “I want to offer an apology because I was not nice. I shouldn’t have exploded with you. Please, I beg your pardon”, Bure says she told the very surprised employee. “I think it was such an unexpected reaction.”

What’s Next for Candace Cameron Bure?

The actress just announced the launch of her own clothing line on QVC and will be gracing TV screens this summer in two new Aurora Teagarden Mysteries installments.

